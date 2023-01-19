Cumberland’s Weber proved to be the next great quarterback for the Pirates

Jan. 18—Bryant Weber only wanted to accomplish two things in his final season of high school football.

“I wanted to see us make it to the playoffs, but the big thing was the conference,” Weber said. “Things looked a little Rocky — coming out 0-2 in the beginning — but after we started putting things together and getting our line together, we started clicking and finishing the season 7-2, making it to the playoffs.”

“We talked all year that non-conference is what it is, but we could still accomplish our goals by doing that in conference play,” Cumberland head Coach Lucas Watkins added. “We won seven-straight games and the conference outright, and Bryant was a big piece that allowed us to do that.”

With key starters graduating one year prior, many may have thought that goal would be far-fetched. Many may have thought the 2022 Pirates’ football team would have been a rebuilding season.

Not Weber. They had other plans.

The Lefty ended his season by throwing 1,784 yards on 103 of 173 passing and 21 passing touchdowns, leading his team to a berth in the IHSA Class 1A Playoffs after posting a 7-2 regular season record.

Overall, Weber — the 2022 Effingham Daily News Most Improved Football Player of the Year — said he was happy with those numbers.

“I was really happy (with those numbers). Different things fell into place,” Weber said. “My receivers did a great job of getting me to that point and being there whenever I needed them.”

What also helped Weber tremendously, though, was the innate ability to pick apart an opponent’s defense, as well.

“My game is firmly on the passing side. I can move, but I like to wait out plays and read defenses to see what I can get so that we can make those big plays because I’d instead take a deep ball for 30 yards than a scramble for eight,” Weber said. “Reading defenses progressively throughout the play got me to where I was passing more.”

Story continues

Weber added that his ability to do that would only benefit him in the future, too.

Weber plans on playing collegiate football and will announce where on February 1 at Cumberland High School.

“It’ll help me whenever it comes to offenses that are more for reading a defense rather than a scrambling quarterback that runs a lot more than he passes,” Weber said. “If it comes to throwing more than passing, then I should be able to excel in that area with good pocket presence and being able to read a defense.”

Overall, Weber’s style is different than the quarterbacks that preceded him.

Heading into the season, Watkins knew that, which made Weber’s value on the team drastically different.

“We talked to him about his value on the team and not putting himself in harm’s way. Whenever we ran the ball, we needed to keep him healthy. The kid has been in the system for four years and understands the offense, understands what we ‘re trying to do. That was one of his best attributes.”

Although Weber is different, one similarity he does share with his predecessors is his hard work ethic.

That alone doesn’t come lightly.

“The quarterbacks we’ve had have put in a ton of time and effort,” Watkins said. “Bryant’s been a quarterback since he was four years old, so it takes a lot of effort. Over the last few years, we’ve been fortunate to have kids who have worked and developed themselves to compete at a high level.”

Leadership also played a role in that.

Watkins went even further, calling Weber the “point guard” of the team.

“You hear the comparison that the quarterback is your team’s point guard and just him understanding the offense and what’s going on; he did an excellent job of distributing the ball,” Watkins said.

Contact EDN Sports Editor Alex Wallner at 618-510-9231 or [email protected]