Cumberland schools chief raises funds to fight cancer

Lindsay Whitley and Myron B. Pitts

Dr. Marvin Connelly Jr., superintendent of Cumberland County Schools, wanted to celebrate his 60th birthday by Boosting an organization that means a lot to cancer Survivors — like he is.

He is working alongside Layla Smith, a student at South View Middle School, who is also a survivor, to raise $60,000 to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) and towards cancer research. People who wish to Donate in Honor of Connelly’s 60th Birthday, which is Wednesday, can visit his LLS Light the Night fundraising page.

“LLS does so much to support cancer patients and their families,” said Connelly, who was successfully treated for cancer in his jaw. “Over three years ago, in the month of February 2019, I learned that I had been diagnosed with cancer. I had never really been sick in my life, so the news hit me like a freight train.”

During his own journey with the illness, Connelly says he heard about Layla, then a second-grader and cancer survivor.

Layla told her teacher: “‘I had cancer, too, so I know he will do well.”

Connelly says: “Her story has encouraged me along my journey and is part of why I wanted to be involved with LLS and why I wanted our school district to be involved. We must join the fight to help ensure that research and resources are there for every person impacted by this terrible disease.”

When Connelly recently caught up with Layla, the fundraiser idea was born. In a discussion of ideas for his birthday bash, she exclaimed: “I have an idea. You should do an LLS party! Since you’re going to be 60, you should ask 1,000 people to give $60 to LLS in honor of your 60th birthday; that would be like $60,000.”

People are welcome to donate whatever amount they feel comfortable with. For Connelly, the fundraiser is a way of “paying it forward” to help an organization that has done a lot to help others affected by cancer.

“After beating cancer, I have learned never to take a day for granted,” he said. “Every day is a gift from God. For this milestone birthday, I wanted to do something different.”

Lindsay Whitley is associate superintendent of communications and community engagement. Myron B. Pitts is opinion editor and a Writer for The Fayetteville Observer.