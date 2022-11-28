Cumberland County Commissioners select site for Performing arts center

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — After several years of deliberations about a new multipurpose performing arts center, Cumberland County Commissioners have settled on a downtown site.

During a special meeting Monday, Commissioners unanimously approved a site in front of the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse, which is an existing county-owned parking lot.

The site is bordered by Otis Jones Parkway and Gillespie, E. Russell and Dick Streets in downtown Fayetteville.

The estimated cost for a contract with the Architects EwingCole, including the architect and Consultants is about $6.439 million, said Jermaine Walker, Cumberland County engineering director.

The center will replace the existing, aging Crown Theater and Arena.

Walker said the county’s original capital budget Ordinance was $5.5 million for architect fees, plus an additional $9 million in contingency fees.

