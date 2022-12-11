Culture Type: The Month in Black Art, Here’s What Happened in November 2022

November Highlights include Courtney Willis Blair heading White Cube gallery in New York, Alonzo Davis Archives go to Driskell Center, first Black board chair at Florida’s Ringling Museum of Art, Mariane Ibrahim gallery opening in Mexico City

| Nov. 4: John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art Foundation in Sarasota, Fla., announces election of Warren R. Colbert Sr. (left), as board chair. After serving on the museum’s board for four years, Colbert will lead the body for a two-year term through 2024. The appointment is historic. He is the first African American to chair the board of the Ringling Museum. A senior vice president of Wealth management at UBS Financial Services in New York City, Colbert splits his time between New York and Sarasota. Photo: Courtesy Ringling Museum | More

REPRESENTATION | Nov. 6: Abdulrazaq Awofeso joins Ed Cross Fine Art. Nigerian artist, who creates sculptures and installations from discarded wood palettes, will have his first Solo show with London gallery in spring 2023. | More

AWARDS & HONORS | Nov. 9: ArtTable, national organization dedicated to advancing Women’s leadership in visual arts, announces bi-coastal benefit and Awards ceremonies. Shirley Pooler Kinsey, philanthropist, former school teacher, and co-founder of Kinsey African American Art & History Collection will receive the 2023 Distinguished Service to the Visual Arts Award in Los Angeles in February. In New York in April, the 2023 New Leadership Award will be presented to Deana Haggag, former president and CEO of United States Artists, who now serves as arts and culture program officer at the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. | More

REPRESENTATION | Nov. 9: Daniel Gaitor-Lomack is now represented by Night Gallery in Los Angeles. New Jersey-born artist presented “The Many Spirit Don; Opera di Dio,” his first Solo exhibition at Night Gallery in February. | More

APPOINTMENTS | Nov. 9: Blanton Museum of Art at University of Texas at Austin appoints Kenyon Adams (below) as director of public programs. Photo: Courtesy Blanton Museum of Art | More

APPOINTMENTS | Nov. 10: Art dealer Courtney Willis Blair named US senior director at White Cube. London-based gallery is opening a new space in New York that she will helm. Willis Blair was previously partner and senior director at Mitchell-Innes & Nash in New York. | Culture Type

REPRESENTATION | Nov. 10: Jameson Green joined Almine Reich gallery. His “paintings act as Psychological parables steeped in the Grandeur of art history, influenced by Comics and illustration, and filtered through a highly introspective lens.” In September, Green staged his first solo exhibition with Almine Reich at his London space. He lives and works in Bronx, NY More

MAGAZINES | Nov. 11: Apartamento (Issue #30) spoke to Solange Knowles about Hollywood loft she’s owned since age of 19 and has since filled with art and design objects, including works by Toyin Ojih Odutola, Alison Saar, and Robert Pruitt. | More

ACQUISITIONS | Nov. 15: Archives of Alonzo Davis acquired by the David C. Driskell Center for the Study of the Visual Arts and Culture of African Americans and the African Diaspora at the University of Maryland, College Park. An artist and educator, Davis co-founded Brockman Gallery (1967-1991), the first major Black-owned gallery in Los Angeles. The Alonzo Davis Collection contains about 75 linear feet of materials. | More

REPORT | Nov. 16: Following findings in 2015 and 2018, Mellon Foundation Releases third survey of art museum staff demographics. Created in collaboration with the American Alliance of Museums and Association of Art Museum Directors, the report analyzes diversity at 328 North American museums. “Although progress remains slow and uneven, the demographics of museum employees across the country are becoming more reflective of the diverse communities their organizations serve,” Mellon Foundation President Elizabeth Alexander said. | More

AWARDS & HONORS > | Nov. 16: 2022 National Book Awards announced. Winner for Nonfiction, Imani Perry’s “South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon Line to Understand the Soul of a Nation,” features “Cotton to Hair” (2009) by Sonya Clark is a cover. Poetry Winner “Punks: New and Selected Poems” by John Keene is covered by “Three Navy Sailors,” nd, circa 1969-72 photograph by Alvin Baltrop (1948-2004). | More

AUCTIONS | Nov. 16-17: Artworks by Norman Lewis, Sam Gilliam, Charles Alston, Edward Bannister, and Romare Bearden from Estate of Sherman K. Edmiston Jr., Black gallery owner in Harlem, sold at Bonhams New York. | Culture Type

NEWS | Nov. 17: North Philadelphia house where artist Henry Ossawa Tanner (1859-1937) grew up and lived while he was a student at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA) is threatened with demolition. Collective effort is underway to Preserve property led by Friends of the Henry O. Tanner House with support from local preservation organizations, PAFA, Tanner’s relatives, and Michael Thornton, current owner of the dilapidated home. | Philadelphia Inquirer

AWARDS & HONORS | Nov. 18: Brooklyn Museum and Instagram in Collaboration with Creative Chair Antwaun Sargent announce #2022BlackVisionaries Grants with $100,000 each awarded to five Black-owned small-business/design organizations and $30,000 each given to five Black individuals focused on art/design. Recipients are: Pacific, Black Fashion Fair, Dark Matter U, The Black School: Design Studio, Strada, Albert Hicks IV, Anaïs Duplan, Jaline McPherson, Cornelius Tulloch, and Christopher Joshua Benton. | More

MAGAZINES | Nov. 21: Vanity Fair profiles curator and Gogasian gallery director Anthony Sargent, unpacking his “hyper-speed art world ascent.” | More



REPRESENTATION | COLLIN SEKAJUGO, “Stock Image 017 – I Own Everything,” 2019/2022 (acrylic, barkcloth and mixed media on canvas, 74 3/4 x 118 1/8 inches). | © Collin Mixed Jugo

ACQUISITIONS | Nov. 21: Brooklyn Museum announces 219 acquisitions, including artworks by Jarvis Boyland, Chase Hall, Miles Greenberg, Jammie Holmes, Kahlil Robert Irving, Nate Lewis, Lois Mailou Jones, Whitfield Lovell, Ebony G. Patterson, Prentice H. Polk, Thomas J. Price, and James VanDerZee added to collection between September 2021 to October 2022. | More

NEWS | Nov. 24: Extending her footprint, Mariane Ibrahim will inaugurate a new Mexico City space in February. Founded by Mariane Ibrahim, Black-owned gallery already has locations in Chicago, Ill., and Paris, France. | More

AWARDS & HONORS | Nov. 25: Following Art x Lagos (Nov. 4-6), Nigerian art fair names artists Dafe Oboro and Belinda Kazeem-Kamiński winners of Access ART X Prize 2022/23. | More

REPRESENTATION | Nov. 28: Ugandan artist Collin’s Mixed Jugo (work shown above) joins Blum & Poe gallery. After showcasing his work in the Ugandan national Pavilion at this year’s 59th Venice Biennale, Sekajugo debuts with Blum & Poe at Art Basel Miami Beach, followed by forthcoming Solo presentation at the gallery. | More

REPRESENTATION > | Nov. 29: Known for conceptual Camouflage “paintings” composed of durags, Anthony Olubunmi Akinbola (right) gets new representation with Night Gallery in Los Angeles in Collaboration with Sean Kelly in New York. News follows Solo shows of artists with each gallery last spring and fall, respectively. | More

AWARDS & HONORS | Nov. 30: Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grants awarded to 20 recipients across three categories: articles ($15,000), short-form writing ($30,000), and books ($50,000). 2022 winners included Simone Browne, Derrais Carter, Terri Francis, Janyce Denise Glasper, and Seph Rodney. | More

IMAGE: Above right, Artist Anthony Akinbola. | Photo by Fredrick Nwosu, Courtesy Anthony Akinbola and Sean Kelly Gallery, New York