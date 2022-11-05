‘Culture Does Need to Change’: Golf Beauty Paige Spiranac Lashes Out on Authorities Who Comment on Her Dressing Style on the Golf Course

When it comes to creating content online, Paige Spiranac is the most different and daring one in the golf world. She often posts pictures from her several golf courses wearing bikinis and other costumes that are not always accepted in every club.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Her ten million+ followers across all social media platforms enjoy watching her content. However, it is not always the case; many get riled up for wearing ‘unconventional’ clothes on golf courses. And it troubles her time-to-time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

however, Spiranac has been working as an internet influencer full-time for more than four years. As a result, she has the know-how to deal with those kinds of issues, and she shared them on the latest episode of her podcast.

Paige Spiranac wants everyone to feel respected while shooting a content

Although she is a successful social media influencer now, Spiranac used to have professional golfing as a career. Therefore, the 29-year-old knows that not everyone would agree with her dress choices and content ideas and knows she needs to take some measures to get away with it.

“One, I ask. Make sure everyone’s okay with it,” she explained. The golfer Revealed the two main steps she follows while shooting content in a golf club through the Wasp Stings + Q&A Episode of her podcast ‘Playing a Round with Paige Renee.’

Furthermore, the former golfer added, “two, I bring a jacket.” Spiranac explained that she always brings a jacket to cover herself in between her shoots. “Because, again, I always want to be respectful,” she added.

Although the influencer knows how to deal with the hatred she gets online, it gets frustrating even for her sometimes. And it is mostly because of the strict cultural code each country golf club follows. “I keep doing what I’m doing because of situations like that,” she said in her podcast. “Because I feel like the culture does need to change within golf.”

Dress codes in golf clubs

Spiranac Revealed in her podcast that she doesn’t have to face any issues in a public golf club since they don’t have any dress code. However, it is difficult when it comes to country clubs, as there are different rules in the different ones.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The most common men’s attire that every Club approves of includes shirts with collars as top and slacks for bottoms. On the other hand, women can wear collared or non-collared shirts and slacks, medium-length shorts, skirts, and dresses for bottoms. The officials usually wouldn’t let you in if you are wearing anything other than what’s in their dress code.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even though the generations have changed, there are some traditions that each country’s Clubs follow. Do you agree with Spiranac and think it is high time they should remove such rules?

Watch This Story: When Paige Spiranac Got Critical About the LPGA’s Dress Code