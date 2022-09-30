Culture Arts Festival Oct. 8

Culture Arts Festival 2022

Order of Program

4:00 Welcome……………………………………………………………………………………………… Kim Wade

4:05 Prayer………………………………………………………………………………………………Elder Robert Jackson

Tribute to Atty. Herman Thompson

Prayer Vigil

4:10 Dr. Paul Murphy……………………………………………………………………………………. Solo Trumpet

4:15 Atty. Derek Crawford…………………………………………………………………………………… Speaker

Tribal Entertainment

4:30 African Djembe Drummers ………………………………………………Michael Fairley and Davion McAllister

4:45 Words from an African Queen ……………………………………… Nuki Aku Opata

5:00 Storytelling for Kids……………………………………………………………….. Rev. Rose Highland-Sharpe

5:00 Rebirth of West Southern Pines …………………………………………………. WSP Center Library

5:15 Eclectic Soul ………………………………………………………………………….. The Lambert Sisters

5:30 The Redemption Choir……………………………………………………………….. Mason Chavis

Cultural Pioneers

5:45 Honoring C-City Riders African American Motorcycle Organization……. Ather Matthews

6:00 Honoring NC Rangers of Hoffman “Black Cowboys“………… Mr. Kenny Mayhue

6:15 The Royal Travelers Quartet ………………………………………………… Mr. Carl Talbert

Special Appearances

Native American Welling honoring Pocahontas

Hosted by the West Southern Pines Civic Club

