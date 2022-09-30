Culture Arts Festival Oct. 8
Culture Arts Festival 2022
Order of Program
4:00 Welcome……………………………………………………………………………………………… Kim Wade
4:05 Prayer………………………………………………………………………………………………Elder Robert Jackson
Tribute to Atty. Herman Thompson
Prayer Vigil
4:10 Dr. Paul Murphy……………………………………………………………………………………. Solo Trumpet
4:15 Atty. Derek Crawford…………………………………………………………………………………… Speaker
Tribal Entertainment
4:30 African Djembe Drummers ………………………………………………Michael Fairley and Davion McAllister
4:45 Words from an African Queen ……………………………………… Nuki Aku Opata
5:00 Storytelling for Kids……………………………………………………………….. Rev. Rose Highland-Sharpe
5:00 Rebirth of West Southern Pines …………………………………………………. WSP Center Library
5:15 Eclectic Soul ………………………………………………………………………….. The Lambert Sisters
5:30 The Redemption Choir……………………………………………………………….. Mason Chavis
Cultural Pioneers
5:45 Honoring C-City Riders African American Motorcycle Organization……. Ather Matthews
6:00 Honoring NC Rangers of Hoffman “Black Cowboys“………… Mr. Kenny Mayhue
6:15 The Royal Travelers Quartet ………………………………………………… Mr. Carl Talbert
Special Appearances
Native American Welling honoring Pocahontas
Hosted by the West Southern Pines Civic Club