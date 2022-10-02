‘Cultural powerhouse’: Arts community remembers Janine Charles-Farray

The creative and cultural communities have offered their tributes following the loss of Janine Charles-Farray, an Advocate for the arts and creative sector in T&T, who passed away on Saturday.

FilmTT said it was saddened by her passing, remembering her as a “fiercely passionate professional who strongly advocated for the arts and the creative industries in Trinidad and Tobago”.

“As we reflect on her Stellar career, we will particularly remember her hard work and commitment towards the Film/TV Marketing and Promotions, having represented and consulted on major feature film projects such as Trafficked, The Longest Wait, God Loves The Fighter, No Bois Man No Fraid, and many more,” FilmTT said in a brief statement.

FilmTT said her Legacy will live on through her numerous projects for film, music, fashion and dance.

It extended condolences to her family and friends.

The Trinidad and Tobago Performing Arts Network, of which she was a founding member, also extended its condolences.

The network remembered Charles-Farray as “a true gladiator, champion, Ambassador for the Creative and Cultural Arts in Trinidad and Tobago, a mentor and a friend”.

The Lydians choir said it learned of Charles-Farray’s sudden passing with a heavy heart.

She was a long-standing Lydian singer, soloist, former Board Member and Communications Officer for the famous choir.

The Lydians recalled: “Janine was a wonderful person, an amazing performer, a Talented gifted strategist and a passionate Advocate for and supporter of the Arts. We will miss her dearly.”

“On behalf of the Board, Management and all Members of The Lydians, we would like to offer our Deepest and most sincere condolences to her mother, Marva De Freitas Charles (Aunty Marva) and to her family, as we keep them in our prayers, ” the choir offered.

The National Drama Association of Trinidad and Tobago (NDATT) also joined with the national creative and cultural communities in mourning Charles-Farray’s passing.

NDATT President Safa Niamat-Ali said she was speechless and took aback at the news.

“She did so much for the arts community, and we will suffer immensely from this loss. She was one of the few marketing specialists who specialized in the arts,” she said.

The NDATT President added: “The then Ministry of Community Development, Culture and The Arts created the Cultural Relief Grants because she spearheaded the effort to include creative and cultural workers as self-employed to benefit from the relief grants.

The Arts Association Collective of T&T (AACTT) was only able to Survive because she held it together and was the bridge between organizations who didn’t want to stand together with the ones who did, as well as with the gatekeepers.”

Niamat-Ali said Charles-Farray was instrumental in collaborating with NDATT in spearheading several initiatives for practitioners during the pandemic.

“She understood the challenges faced by arts associations, organizations and groups and would give free advice and ideas to help them and steer them in directions that we wouldn’t or couldn’t think of. I don’t know if anyone could fill the void that now exists.”

“NDATT mourns the loss of this creative powerhouse. We send our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and all who knew her. May the Ancestors come to meet and greet her to take her safely back home,” the association wrote.