‘Cultural Kaarva’n – Virasat 2022’ to celebrate Hindustani art, literature

Acclaimed Actors Saurabh Shukla, Piyush Mishra, Rajesh Tailang, celebrated poet Ashok Chakradhar, and folk singer Prahlad Singh Tipanya among others will be participating at the upcoming ”Cultural Kaarva’n — Virasat 2022” by Jashn-e-Adab Foundation, starting October 28.

The three-day festival, organized by Jashn-e-Adab Sahityotsava in association with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, is touted to be a celebration of Hindustani art, culture and literature, marking the 75th year of India’s independence.

”We see a lot of youth making an effort to understand the enriching creations in Hindi and Urdu, using the power of the digital medium to reach authentic platforms and artists. Their interest is helping in making Hindustani art more mainstream,” said the organizers in a statement.

Other artists performing in the festival include Kathak exponent Vidha Lal, Sitar Maestro Shujaat Khan, and Singers Kavita Seth, Nizami brothers, and Ghulam Abbas Khan.

Besides panel discussions and musical performances, the event will host a ‘Kavi Sammelan’ and ‘Mushaira’ featuring renowned Poets like Chakradhar, Madan Mohan Mishra ‘Danish’, Khushbir Singh Shaad, Azm Shakiri, Javed Mushiri, Rajneesh Garg, Vikas Sharma and Quaiser Khalid, among others.

It will also stage a play on Munshi Premchand’s ”Moteram ka Satyagraha”, directed by founder of Asmita Theater Group Arvind Gaur.

The free-for-all festival will come to a close on October 30.

