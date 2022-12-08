Cultural Celebration to wrap up museum exhibition of Native art
The Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum at Saginaw Valley State University is hosting an event from 1 to 3 pm on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The event will be a cultural celebration that includes a song and dance performance by Native American Dancers from the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Mount Pleasant, Michigan. They will share elements of their traditional Powwow experience = through storytelling, various dances complete with regalia and music.