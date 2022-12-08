Cultural Celebration to wrap up museum exhibition of Native art

The Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum at Saginaw Valley State University is hosting an event from 1 to 3 pm on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The event will be a cultural celebration that includes a song and dance performance by Native American Dancers from the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Mount Pleasant, Michigan. They will share elements of their traditional Powwow experience = through storytelling, various dances complete with regalia and music.

Three free Native American art activities provided by the Ziibiwing Center of Anishinabe Culture & Lifeways will also be available. Create and take a dream catcher, medicine pouch and Clan medallion.

“We are excited to offer Native American art-making crafts for all of those who attend the event. They are a fun way to learn more about our local Native American cultures,” Andrea Ondish, Curator of Education, said.

The museum is also hosting the final Rethinking Monuments: Community Conversations discussion about the Father Henri Nouvel Monument on Ojibway Island located in downtown Saginaw. The conversation will be held in the museum Classroom from 11:30 am to 1 pm The public is invited to share their voice and perspective about the monument as part of a series of programs stemming from the museum’s “Rethinking Monuments: American Sculpture in its Time, 1850-2000″ exhibition on view until Dec. 17.

“These conversations are important to have in our communities. The museum is committed to convening community members in an inclusive way and celebrating all of our diversity,” Museum Director Megan McAdow said.

Both events are free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Support for The Ojibway Project comes from Art Bridges and the Cultural Celebration is supported by Michigan Humanities.

There is still time to view the two temporary exhibitions before they conclude in mid-December. “Exposure: Native Art and Political Ecology,” ending Dec. 10, documents international Indigenous artists’ Responses to the impacts of nuclear testing and uranium Mining on Native peoples and the environment.

“Rethinking Monuments: American Sculpture in its Time, 1850-2000,” ending on Dec. 17, is an exhibition that frames the history and reception of American sculpture through the lens of contemporary debate.

The Marshall M. Fredericks Sculpture Museum is located on the campus of Saginaw Valley State University, 7400 Bay Road, University Center, MI. Museum hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 am to 5 pm Admission is free. For more information, call 989-964-7125 or visit the museum’s website at marshallfredericks.org.

Both exhibitions are made possible with grant support from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council.

“Exposure: Native Art and Political Ecology” is organized by IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts, Santa Fe, NM. Support for this exhibition is provided by the Ford Foundation, the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, and by Air Tahiti Nui.

This exhibition is sponsored in part by the Maxwell K. Pribil Trust administered by Huntington.

“Rethinking Monuments: American Sculpture in its Time, 1850-2000” is one in a series of American art exhibitions created through a multi-year multi-institutional partnership formed by the Detroit Institute of Arts as part of the Art Bridges Initiative.