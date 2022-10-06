Cultural Arts Festival to be celebrated Oct. 22 in town square – St. John News

By Jennifer Stultz

Editor

Save the date – Oct. 22—afternoon and evening, for a special celebration in St. John.

According to information submitted to the media, it will be a weekend to remember.

Native Americans from several tribes will come to St. John to host a mini-powwow in the middle of the town square. Other cultures represented include Mexican accordion music, karaoke, a dramatic presentation from a descendant of Exodusters, hymns from Bickertonites and more – all celebrating the unique and varied cultures who have lived in our county.

It is hoped that this celebration will become an annual celebration of local talent, arts, and history leading up to the 150th anniversary of the founding of St. John in 2029.

Humanities Kansas speakers will also be on hand this year, one Addressing the development of the Railroad and what it and homesteads meant for this area of ​​Kansas; and the other, examining the expectations of African American Exodusters who homesteaded our county.

Visitors will learn more about the Bickertonites – The Church of Jesus Christ, led by William Bickerton who in 1874 came to Stafford County with 35 families to settle the area.

A community-wide fried chicken dinner is planned for the square, hosted by the Wheatland Cafe. Cost is $16 per person. Reservations must be made in advance by Oct. 15. Direct message the museum or call and leave a message at 620-377-5005; or email [email protected]

More information is available on the St. John Homecoming Hall and Museum Facebook page on how to make a reservation for the dinner.

And, in the evening, a movie, “Body and Soul,” which was made in 1922 by Oscar Micheaux will be shown.

Also on the list of family-friendly activities will be a tricycle pull for children and hayrack rides for families to twirl around the square.

And there will be bubbles. Lots of bubbles at the festival —8,000 a minute!

Bring lawn chairs, curiosity and enthusiasm; and children, bring tricycles.

A Celebrity Mystery guest is also expected; it should be a good time for all.