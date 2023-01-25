Cultural Arts Center is Calling on Local Photographers for People of Prattville, A Call for Artists – Elmore-Autauga News

By Karen Rodgers

Do you enjoy taking photographs? If so, the City of Prattville would like to learn more about the individual behind the camera. Regardless of skill level, anyone from beginner to professional Photographers are encouraged to enter their photograph in the upcoming People of Prattville Call for Artist exhibition.

The People of Prattville is an opportunity for Photographers to introduce themselves to the community.

“This event will feature the people of Prattville and tell the stories about the local people,” Prattville Cultural Arts Assistant, Rebecca Matos said.

Registration forms can be accessed at www.WisonPickettFestival.com.

“There is a tab at the top of the webpage, and it is called People of Prattville. There are instructions for submissions,” Motes said.

Each Submission should be entered using the photograph’s digital file, in jpeg format, and at 300 dpi. Images must be cropped 4:5, landscape, or portrait.

Event coordinators will print Photographs for display in the exhibit.

Submissions should be accompanied by a paragraph that tells the story of the subject in the photo. “A tidbit about their life, and their relationship to Prattville.” Matos said.

Once the registration form is downloaded and completed, submissions should be emailed to [email protected] Photography subjects must be a person or persons who work, live, or volunteer in Prattville. The image must also be taken in Prattville.

According to event organizers, entries that tell a story will be preferred. Each entry must be accompanied by a signed release.

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 10 at 5 pm Photograph submissions will be on display from Feb. 24 through April 2 at the Prattville Creative Arts Center, located at 342 South Chestnut St. There will also be a reception honoring The People of Prattville on the 17th from 5-6:30 pm

For more information, visit www.wilsonpicketfestival.com or call 334-595-0850.