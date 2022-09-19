Cultural Arts Center celebrates 4 new exhibits

Open Audio Article Player

The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen celebrated the opening of four new exhibits with ‘Art Night’ Sept. 15.

In addition to spotlighting the four exhibits – “Kaleidoscope – Rekindling a History,” “The Peaches Will Be Blue,” “Richmond: A Diary,” and “Unusual Turnings” – the event also included live music and items from local makers. The artists behind the exhibits also attended to discuss their works with attendees.

“Kaleidoscope” showcases a variety of artful and colorful quilts from Kuumba Afrikan American Quilting Guild – works ranging from reimagined traditional patterns to modern renditions of textile art. Kuumba has been in existence since 2012 and is composed of members who want to develop art that rekindles the history and culture of African Americans.

“The Peaches Will Be Blue” is an exhibit of ontemporary Collage and Acrylic paintings by Kay Vass Darling, who uses color and pattern as a way of playing with the still life subject matter.

“Richmond: A Diary” is a series of paintings by John Price that Capture a variety of Moments in Richmond the artist has shared with his girlfriend throughout the years. The Diary records day to day events and personal thoughts that shape their collective memory.

“Unusual Turnings” shows the wood sculptures that can be made from local Woods that are turned on a lathe. Barbara Dill is a local artist who is recognized internationally as an innovator in the field of woodturning.

For details, visit artsglenallen.com.