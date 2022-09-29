Cultural Art Festival coming to the Waco Convention Center

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The Cultural Arts Fest is beginning Friday, Sept. 30 at the Waco Convention Center and Indian Spring Park with many types of music, including one Waco band.

The festival is hosted by the Cultural Arts of Waco, a local non-profit.

“We believe in supporting the arts and arts education year round,” the non-profit states on its website, “As our goal is to bring the arts to all sections of Waco, we partner with groups during the school year and summer to provide art programming to students of all ages.”

A group called Suede will be performing at 8 pm Oct. 1 at the festival. Their name was inspired by bass player’s Uncle Johnny Sais who played music all over Waco.

The group will be playing original songs that they describe as R&B fusion.

“All encompassing, I’d say. Exactly. We try and make music in the fact that we don’t try to limit ourselves like a genre. So just Fusion music, jazz, phone, R, amp, B, stuff like that, but then, like, adding rock and Latin elements and reggae. We just love music. All in,” said Jesse Nemons, Suede’s lead vocalist and saxophone player.

Suede started in 2019, but haven’t had the opportunity to perform in front of a big crowd together.

They’re excited that Waco is welcoming local bands from all over the area to perform.

“There’s a bunch of us, a bunch of other people besides us are wanting this same thing,” said Nemons. “And the fact that we’re able to be on the cusp of that because that wasn’t even a thought in 2017 or 2018 having a scene here.”

The free festival begins Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.