Cultural Alliance Business Supports the Arts Breakfast on Oct 13

The Cultural Alliance of Western Connecticut is bringing back the Business Supports the Arts Breakfast.

Known as one of the region’s premier Networking events, the breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 9 am at the Danbury Fair mall in the Apple Store wing. It was not held in person for the past two years because of the pandemic.

The Cultural Alliance will recognize outstanding support by business leaders to increase visibility for arts and culture in Western Connecticut. The event will feature live entertainment, original artwork, and stakeholders who represent a cross-section of artists, business and community leaders.

“This is an excellent Networking event and an all-out fun way to recognize contributions from community leaders,” said Lisa Scails, executive director of the Cultural Alliance. “It will be a festive morning of connecting with our amazing community while celebrating all the ways the arts enrich our region.”

Sign up for tickets at www.CAWCT.org, Eventbrite, or here.

Supporting sponsorships are still available to elevate the sponsor’s presence with signage, tickets, and advertising.

For information, contact Alice Schuette at (860) 488-0051 and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.