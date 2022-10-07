Culpeper-area community briefs for Oct. 7, 2022

Battle of the Badges kickball comp

Officers from the Culpeper Police Dept. will go head-to-head with Culpeper County Fire & EMS personnel for a friendly game of kickball this Saturday, Oct. 8 in Yowell Meadow Park.

The event will start with dinner from local food trucks at 5:30 pm and the first pitch around 7 pm There will be face painting, music and plenty of fun.

“Did we mention that our officers chose their own walk-out music? We’re going to have a fun time, and we hope you’ll join!” according to a Culpeper PD post. Due to limited standing space, attendees should bring their own chairs.

‘Body Snatchers’ times 2, ‘Monster, Inc.’ this weekend in the Packard theater

“Monsters Among Us,” the free classic film series for October, continues this weekend with a trio of hair-raising movies in the Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper.

People are also reading…

At 7:30 pm tonight, Oct. 7, it’s “Invasion of the Body Snatchers (Allied Artists, 1956) on the big screen. The monsters come from outer space. The Library of Congress theater will be screening this, the original cult favorite, and its well-made remake to end the weekend. B&W, 80 minutes.

At 2 pm Saturday, Oct. 8, they’ll be showing “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar, 2001). Some monsters for the kids. What Pixar did for toys, it does again for monsters. Color, 93 minutes.

Return at 7:30 pm on Saturday, Oct. 8 for the remake of, “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” (MGM, 1978). Few remakes stand up compared to the original but this one does. This time the Invaders are in color! Color, 115 minutes.

Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis unless otherwise noted. Wearing face masks is recommended. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check, and no large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted.

The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Rd. Access to the campus parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building 45 minutes before the show, and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before curtain.

Revised comp plan posted online, 2nd public hearing upcoming

The Culpeper County Planning & Zoning Department would like to announce that the Revised/Redlined Draft 2022 Comprehensive Plan has been posted at https://web.culpepercounty.gov/planning/page/2022-comprehensive-plan There is a separate document listing all the substantial changes that were made.

The Planning Commission will host a second public hearing on the draft at 7 pm on Oct. 19 at county administration, 302 N. Main St. There will be public comment available during this hearing.

Additionally, the public comments form will remain open until the BOS adopts a 2022 Comprehensive Plan at https://forms.office.com/g/FcxKzJaXJH

Culpeper Community Christmas Basket

The Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program is gearing up for the 2022 season and has applications ready to be picked up and mailed in.

Get an application at Culpeper Social Services, Culpeper Career Center and Culpeper Food Closet. All applications need to be turned in and postmarked by Nov. 11 to Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program PO Box 574 Culpeper, VA 22701. Applications postmarked after will move to a waiting list.

Monetary donations are being accepted now for the 2022 program. Donations enable organizers to purchase a ham or turkey for each family. Without the support of businesses, churches and individuals in the Culpeper community, the program would not exist. Please consider making a donation to the Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program at the address above.

Canned food boxes will also be placed in businesses and schools throughout the month of November and early December. Please remember to buy some extra cans and fill the boxes. All the food collected is given to Culpeper needy families.

Don’t forget to support Culpeper Toy Closet through Clore English Funeral Home as they help us provide toys to needy families each Christmas. Make some child’s Christmas happy by donating toys at local businesses or at Clore English Funeral Home.

Businesses, Churches and individuals can also help by adopting families. Adopting a family enables the program to help families on the waiting lists.

“We hope to increase our number of adopted families this year. Please consider adopting a family this holiday season. We have senior citizens, senior couples, single parent families, and large families that need to be adopted,” according to a release from Organizer Sue Jenkins.

Want to adopt a family? Call her at 540/825-7768.

Church craft, yard sale in Mitchells

The SEE Recovery Center offers an array of free, recovery-oriented groups, meetings, and the opportunity to speak with someone about mental health or substance use recovery.

The acronym stands for Support, Encourage and Empower.

A staff member is available 8 am-9 pm Monday through Friday, from 9 am to 3 pm Saturdays and 4:30-8:30 pm Sundays to assist with attending appropriate groups or other services, on site at 710 US Avenue in the Town of Culpeper.

All community members are welcome to come to the SEE to learn and grow in recovery from all of life’s challenges and to connect with others to create a community of wellness.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR OCTOBER include a Veterans for Veterans Group at 6 pm on Wednesday, Oct. 19, a Substance Use Education Series at 11AM on Saturdays and 1:30PM on Mondays, and Healing Trauma for Women at 10:30am each Tuesday.

Contact 540/825-3366 and [email protected] Please take the right fork after the Railroad tracks and proceed to the lower parking area.

Mom2Mom diaper giveaway

Free diapers, wipes and formula will be distributed, no questions asked, from 9 am to noon on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Gordonsville Baptist Church, 303 W. Gordon Ave. It’s an event of Mom2Mom, a Culpeper-based nonprofit.

‘Boo’ cups for ‘I’m SOW Healthy’ program

The Culpeper Downtown Farmers Market runs 7:30 am to noon every Saturday in the parking lot at Culpeper Baptist, while the season lasts.

“I’m SOW Healthy” initiative of Culpeper County Extension Office will be on site this Saturday, Oct. 8 making fruit and yogurt “boo” cups with participating youth, while supplies last.

EVHS Agriculture Showcase

Support local farming students 10 am to 2 pm this Saturday, Oct. 8.

The Eastern View High School Agricultural Showcase will be held in the parking lot at the back of the Auditorium to the lawn in front of the cafeteria.

Community services board meeting

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its next regularly scheduled Board Meeting at 11 am on Tuesday, Oct. 11 a.m. at 15361 Bradford Rd. in Culpeper.

Individuals with Disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Deanne Cockerill at 540/825-3100, extension 3213. RRCS is an equal access and opportunity organization.