Cullen Carroll Named Head Coach of Athletic Performance for Football

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Cullen Carroll has been named Head Coach of Athletic Performance for Football at San José State, announced by head football Coach Brent Brennan it’s Tuesday. Carroll has over a decade of experience leading strength and conditioning programs for football, including his most recent post at Stanford.

Carroll joins the Spartans after spending the last nine seasons with the Cardinal football team and the last four as the Director of Football Sports Performance. The northern California native has a Master of Arts in Kinesiology from San José State and a Bachelor of Arts in Exercise Science from Willamette University.

“Cullen is a tremendous addition to our staff,” said Brennan. “He brings an Incredible Wealth of knowledge on strength and speed development and an innovative approach to implementing sport science into our program. We are excited to have Coach Carroll lead our Athletic performance program!”

During his time at Stanford, he helped the Cardinal go to five Bowl games, winning four of them including the Rose Bowl and a Pac-12 Championship in 2015. He is certified by the National Strength and Conditioning Association (CSCS), Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (SCCC) and the American Heart Association (CPR, AED and First Aid).

Carroll has also previously worked as the sports performance Coach for both the Stanford men’s swimming and men’s gymnastics programs and also assisted with the wrestling program. Under Carroll, the men’s swimming program earned back to back Pac-12 titles.

Before Stanford, Carroll worked with all aspects of football sports performance at Wake Forest in 2013.

EXPERIENCE:

Stanford University (2014-22) Directly responsible for the year round comprehensive student-athlete development efforts for the Football program. Pioneered and initiated the Sport Science services for the Football program with modalities such as Catapult GPS Accelerometers, Perch Velocity Based Training, Vald Force Plates & Nordbord technology. Recorded and used data daily/weekly to make informed, data driven decisions that influence all aspects of the program, practice, training & RTP. Coordinated all active integration RTP, training and re-conditioning plans for short & long term injured Athletes in conjunction with the Multidisciplinary Team (Team MD, PT, ATC, Sport Dietitian, & Applied Sport Scientist). Implemented a Philosophy emphasizing Athletic Performance Enhancement, Injury Incidence Reduction and Mental Discipline Training. Trained and developed 30 NFL draft picks, including 4 first round selections. Served as liaison to NFL evaluators and scouts, in addition to executing on campus NFL Pro-timing days.



Wake Forest University (2013) Intern Responsible for LB/DB position groups, as well as the design & management of all weight room training modifications for injured players. Conducted Olympic barbell teaching progression for first year Athletes in all sports. Directly responsible for the Men’s Rugby programming, instruction and execution in the weight room.

Willamette Football (Student-Athlete 2009-12, Volunteer Coach – Head Football Strength & Conditioning Coach 2012-13) Designed, implemented, and instructed entire off-season Collegiate strength and conditioning program while enrolled in the spring semester of senior year of college, managing and directing over 80 varsity football athletes, autonomously. Team Captain 11’& 12′, All-Northwest Conference selection 12′, James J. Scariot Inspirational Award recipient.



