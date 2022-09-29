Cúirt International Festival of Literature appoints new director

Galway Arts Center is delighted to announce the appointment of Manuela Moser as Festival Director of the Cúirt International Festival of Literature. Manuela brings a wealth of experience to Galway Arts Center having held roles as a director, programmer and project manager across the literature field.

She comes to Cúirt from a post as Director of CA, a long-established cultural organization, which gives her invaluable experience steering, securing funding and commissioning literature work.

She is a founding editor of The Lifeboat Press, where she has published new work by leading and Emerging Irish writers, such as Paul Muldoon and Susannah Dickey, and commissioned the Landmark anthology Queering the Green: Post-2000 Queer Irish Poetry, edited by Paul Maddern.

Based in Belfast since 2010, Manuela was born in Morecambe in the North West of England. While studying from BA to PhD level at the Seamus Heaney Center at Queen’s University, she was a long-standing member of Ciaran Carson’s writing group. In 2021 she was awarded the Inaugural Publishing Fellowship at the Seamus Heaney Centre.

Manuele’s literary career spans over a decade. Some of the highlights of her career include roles with Belfast Book Festival, Outburst Festival, Poetry Ireland and the British Council. Manuele will begin working on the 2023 Cúirt Festival program this month, alongside Cúirt’s key initiatives including Breaking Ground, Cúirt Labs and the Cúirt New Writing Prize.

On her appointment, Manuela said she is delighted to be appointed as the new Director of Cúirt International Festival of Literature.

“With Galway’s rich literary history and thriving contemporary scene, I am excited to build not only on Sasha de Buyl’s work in the last number of years, but also the Festivals long and illustrious history.

Cúirt International Festival of Literature is one of Europe’s oldest book festivals, and a leading voice for literature both internationally and across Ireland. Cúirt brings Readers and Writers together to tell stories, share new perspectives, and to celebrate writing, books and reading in all forms.