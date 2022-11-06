Cucurella gets away with handball vs Arsenal

Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella made what looked like a quite clear handball just on the edge of his box against Arsenal today, and yet nothing was given.

Many Gunners fans will feel this was not far off from being a penalty, although on balance a free-kick to Mikel Arteta’s side would probably have been the fair result.

Still, referee Michael Oliver Somehow didn’t see the ball coming off Cucurella’s arm, and nothing was given against the Spaniard at all.

Arsenal certainly won’t be happy about this if Chelsea go on to equalize late on in today’s even contest at Stamford Bridge, although it’s the visitors who still have a 1-0 lead at the time of writing.

Cucurella joined Chelsea from Brighton in the summer, but hasn’t made the most convincing start to life in west London so far.

Moments like this show that he is perhaps a bit of a hot-head at crucial moments, which doesn’t bode well for his Blues career.