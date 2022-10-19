Cubs overcome 2-goal deficit to win in PKs

It’s one of the most widespread superstitions in soccer — a 2-goal lead is the worst lead to have — and Monett was on the winning side of just a comeback Thursday in the “Futbrawl” against Cassville, 2-2 (3-2 in penalty kicks).

The Cubs were down a pair of goals at halftime, and Cristobal Villa, Monett boys soccer coach, asked his team a few simple questions.

“At halftime, we had a good conversation,” they said. “I obviously saw a team that wanted it more than us in Cassville. They were winning 50-50 balls, defending well and countering. That’s how they got their goals.

“I asked the boys, what did we come here for? Are we ready to play now? This is a district and conference opponent, but also our main rival. It always used to be like this, and I think they thought it was going to go the way it had been the last few years.”

In the second half, the Cubs kept the ball more on Cassville’s half of the field, and Alexix Ramirez and Ivan Montelongo produced goals to show for the effort.

“It was tough, and Cassville defends really well, but we were able to go out and tie it before the end of regulation,” Villa said.

Despite both teams having great opportunities in overtime, the game went to penalty kicks.

Cassville scored and made a save, putting the Wildcats ahead after the first kick. But Monett would score the next three, and Cassville missed two and scored one. It came to Cassville’s final kicker to tie the score, but Oscar Rivera came up with a diving save to win the contest.

“Oscar came up big for us,” Villa said. “That’s his fourth Shootout this season. We’ve had them against Parkview, Republic, Greenwood and Cassville, and he’s won three. I think that experience helped him a lot, and he does better every time.

“As a coach, I don’t like penalties because I think it’s just the luck of the draw and someone has to win. Fortunately, we did.”

The Cubs have three more games before the district tournament, where Villa said they should lock up the No. 3 seeds

“We’re looking to be at hour best in districts,” he said. “At the end of the season, we play some really good teams, and that should challenge the boys a week or two from the tournament.”

One of those teams Monett will see is Laquey (19-2), a game on the road Tuesday with a result not available at press time.

“No one in our district has played Osage, but Laquey has played them, so that will be a good test to see where we might stand,” Villa said.

Laquey produced a 2-1 win over Osage on Oct. 11, but both the Hornets and the Cubs fell to Logan-Rogersville (16-2), anticipated to be the top seed in the district.

“Districts is a different tournament,” Villa said. “Everyone plays hard because you know if you lose, you go home. This is the first year in districts I feel there is no real favorite. Who has the most experience and Discipline is what it will come down to.”

The Cubs will undoubtedly look for more celebratory times like in Cassville on Thursday.

“I loved the environment at that game,” Villa said. “I love how the game was played and all the fans got into it, and it felt like a real rivalry game. We’ve missed that, and we hope to have more in the future.”

Monett hosts Branson on Thursday and Nixa on Monday before hitting the road for the regular-season finale on Oct. 27 at Carl Junction. The Class 2, District 5 tournament begins on Oct. 29 at Logan-Rogersville.