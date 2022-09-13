CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL HOSTS A&M CONSOLIDATED; RT-C AT BURTON

The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team is hosting A&M Consolidated in a district Matchup Tonight (Tuesday) at 6pm.

It is “Youth Night” at the Brenham High School Gym. Youth that participated in the Cubettes’ Summer Volleyball Camps this past summer can wear their camp T-Shirt, a jersey, or a school shirt can get in for free. The Brenham Junior High School Volleyball Teams will be recognized prior to the game. Also after the game, kids are invited to stick around and get their picture taken with the team.

OTHER DISTRICT GAMES

College Station at Magnolia, Bryan Rudder at Magnolia West, and Montgomery at Lake Creek

DISTRICT STANDINGS

1.) Brenham 1-0

2.) College Station 1-0

3.) Magnolia West 1-0

4.) Bryan Rudder 1-0

5.) Magnolia 0-1

6.) Lake Creek 0-1

7.) Montgomery 0-1

8.) A&M Consolidated 0-1

The Burton Lady Panthers renew their rivalry with the Round Top-Carmine Cubettes later this evening. The JV begin things Tonight (Tuesday) at 5pm in Burton with the Varsity to follow afterwards.

AROUND THE AREA:

Bellville at Wharton

Sealy at El Campo

Hempstead at Boling

Klein Collins at Waller

Navasota at Brookshire Royal

Anderson-Shiro at Oakhurst

Snook at Thrall

McDade at Somerville

Caldwell at Austin Achieve

La Grange at Smithville

Shiner at Fayetteville

Hallettsville at Columbus