Cuban Writers discuss the future of children’s literature

The members of the Writers’ Association and the Section of Literature for Children and Young People of that institution discussed the challenges of editorial creation aimed at the first generation, which is an essential piece in the education of individuals.

This venue was also an opportunity to learn about the performance of outstanding Cuban Writers Olga Marta Perez and Soledad Cruz, who at 70 years of age have a prolific résumé with dozens of publications.

At this event, an expert from the Jose Marti Publishing House, Ana Elena Arazosa, shared her opinion on the work of these two writers.

She also shared her opinion on the future of digital books in Cuba, their design and edition, as well as the diversity of formats in which they can be marketed, whether Epub or PDF and illustrated albums.

Another issue addressed was the commercialization of books in virtual platforms, while the experts discussed similarities and differences between printed and digital literature, authors and the major influences today.

For her part, the director of the Gente Nueva Publishing House, Lourdes Gonzalez, spoke about the relationship between specialized publishers and institutions such as the Ministry of Education, in order to coherently insert the books by Cuban authors into the Curricula of the different subjects.

