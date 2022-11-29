Cuban filmmaker Zooms to Eckerd College literature class – News

Often, thoughts of Cuba evoke political images and revolve around the political environment. But as Presas and Padrón pointed out, the communist country is so much more than that. Their roles as creators allow them to reveal a different side of Cuba.

“My country is not free,” Padrón said during the session. “Cuba is a beautiful country, but it is difficult to explain and difficult to understand.” His role as a creator, especially a director, allows for creative expression in unexpected ways. Although the government controls film production, there is less censorship of movies than there is of other media.

Jonah Rondash, a senior marine science and Spanish student from Boulder, Colorado, was particularly interested in Padrón’s creative process when making the film. “In a place where everything is so limited,” he says, “it was interesting to learn about his experience and the challenges he faced.”

Padrón had to wait 10 long years to create this film. He pitched the story, which was inspired by his personal experience, to the Instituto de Cine but was not allowed to begin filming until a decade later. Once production was underway, the locals were incredibly supportive of the film, and it continues to impact people from all walks of life.

“I’m very proud of my students,” Presas says. “They created a very good rapport and relationship with Ian when he was with us.”