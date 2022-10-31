CU Women’s Soccer Preview – at Skidmore (11/1)

Back in the conference playoffs, the Clarkson University Women’s Soccer team is headed back to Skidmore College on Tuesday as the two teams clash in a Liberty League First Round contest at Wachenheim Field.

The Series: Skidmore won this year’s regular-season meeting by a score of 1-0 thanks to a Breakaway goal from Isabella Nevin, but Clarkson dominated statistically with a 20-9 edge in shots, a 9-4 lead in shots on goal, and an 8 -1 advantage on corner kicks. Overall, the Golden Knights are just 2-21-5 against Skidmore, but the teams are 1-1-1 in the last three contests.

Key Stats for Clarkson (9-5-3, 4-3-2): The Golden Knights are on a five-game unbeaten streak (4-0-1) after a tie on Saturday, picking up the sixth seed in the conference tournament. Sophomore Molly DiCaprio boasts a 0.85 goals against average and .837 save percentage while tying for second in the league shutouts (6) and ranking second in saves (72). Clarkson ranks third in the league in goals thanks to a varied offense with the likes of senior Sarah Kohls (8-3-19), freshman Lillian Gillett (5-1-11), sophomore Chloe Hodge (2-7-11), and junior Maddie Lopol (4-1-9). The Knights also have a steady defense with Arin Bates (1396 minutes, eight straight 90-minute games) and Julia Tylar (1382 minutes, full 90 minutes on 11 occasions).