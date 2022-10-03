CU Women’s Soccer Preview – at Middlebury College (10/4)

Women’s Soccer | 10/3/2022 9:00:00 AM

A difficult two-game stretch versus nationally-ranked opponents starts on Tuesday for the Clarkson University Women’s Soccer team, as the Golden Knights face 23rd-ranked Middlebury College in the Golden Knights’ final non-league contest of 2022 on Tuesday afternoon.

The Series: Despite the reasonably close distance between the two teams, this will be the first ever meeting for Clarkson and Middlebury.

Key Stats for Clarkson (5-3-2): Although the Golden Knights’ offense has been slowed in recent games, the Green and Gold’s defense has held up and excelled, with no better example than the scoreless tie against RIT on Saturday when Clarkson kept the Tigers off the scoreboard despite 20 shots overall and nine attempts between the posts. Sophomore goalkeeper Molly DiCaprio Ranks among the league leaders in goals against average (0.72) and save percentage (.848) thanks to 39 saves. Other key contributors on defense have been Julia Tyler (786 minutes out of a possible 900), Emily Colby (783), and Arin Bates (766). Sophomore Emily Davis leads the team in minutes among field players (828) from the midfield and has contributed three points with a goal and one assist.