CU Women’s Basketball Preview – vs. Vassar/Bard (1/6-7)

With a win over SUNY Poly on Tuesday, the Clarkson University Women’s Basketball team is looking to take that momentum into conference play this weekend when the team hosts Vassar College and Bard College at Alumni Gymnasium.

Live Stats

Live Video

The Series: The Golden Knights held the lead in the all-time series against Vassar until five years ago, but since then the Brewers have won eight straight and now hold a 24-18 edge. Against Bard, Clarkson holds a 19-1 lead in the series, having won 17 consecutive games against the Raptors

Key Stats for Clarkson (3-5, 0-3 Liberty League): Thanks to some consistent performances, sophomore Cassidy Dumont leads both the Golden Knights and the conference in scoring, averaging 15.5 points per game. The last time a player in the Liberty League led the conference with a scoring average below 16 points per game came during the 2011-12 season, which just happened to be a player from Vassar. Dumont has upped her average as of late, scoring 18.7 points per contest over the last three games. Bella Doyle and Elaina Porter have served key roles on the glass, with Doyle averaging 8.4 rebounds per game and Porter producing 7.6 per contest, with both figures ranking in the top eight in the conference.

Key Stats for Vassar (5-5, 2-1 Liberty League): No Vassar player is averaging double figures, as the team uses a well-rounded group of scorers. Eliza Srinivasan finds her teammates with regularity, leading the conference with 5.4 assists per game. Julia Harvey is averaging 9.9 points per contest while Alex Lee is scoring 9.1 points per game, although over her last three games she is scoring 13.7 ppg. Sierra McDermed is next on the team in scoring average at 8.8 points per game, accomplishing that in a non-starting role for the Brewers.