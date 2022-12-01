CU Women’s Basketball Preview – vs. Skidmore/Union (12/2-3)

After consecutive wins heading into the break, the Clarkson University Women’s Basketball team opens up Liberty League play this weekend looking to continue its streak, as the team will host Skidmore College and Union College at Alumni Gymnasium.

Live Stats

Live Video

The Series: Skidmore and Clarkson split in 2019-20, but the Thoroughbreds picked up wins in both games last season to improve their record to 38-24 against the Knights. The results were similar for Clarkson against Union, as the Dutchwomen swept last year’s series after a split in 2019-20. Union is 45-13 all-time against the Green and Gold.

Key Stats for Clarkson (2-1, 0-0 Liberty League): Generally, the Knights have been hampered by slow starts and could easily be 3-0, but just as easily be 0-3 were it not for excellent showings in the fourth quarter. Clarkson is averaging 20 points per game in the fourth, while producing an average of 13.0 points per quarter in the first three periods. Sophomores Cassidy Dumont (12.7 points per game) and Lauryn Withrow (10.7 points per game) are the only two players averaging double figures, though Mariah Benavides (7.7 ppg), Bella Doyle (7.3 ppg), and Elaina Porter (7.0 ppg) are just a big game away from reaching double digits. Doyle is averaging 10.3 rebounds per contest so far.

Key Stats for Skidmore (2-1, 0-0 Liberty League): Andi Levitz enjoyed some solid performances last year against Clarkson, averaging 14.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. This year, Levitz has been up and down, scoring 19 in the season-opener, getting a shutout in the second game, and then scoring 15 in the third game of the year, with all but one point coming on 3-pointers (11- for-23, 47.8%). Skidmore gets plenty of points off second chances, thanks to 18.3 Offensive rebounds per game and a plus-14.6 rebounds per game edge over opponents. Julia Blanck is key in that regard, averaging 11.7 rebounds per game, which was helped by a huge game against Williams on Tuesday when she had 19 points and 20 boards.