CU Women’s Basketball Preview – at William Smith/RIT (1/20-21)

A winning streak that encompassed all of the brief 2023 calendar came to an end this weekend for the Clarkson University Women’s Basketball team, but the Golden Knights look to start a new run when they take on William Smith and RIT on Friday and Saturday.

The Series: Clarkson has just 18 wins in 71 all-time meetings against William Smith, but the Knights and Herons split last year with each team winning at home. The same went for Clarkson’s season series against RIT, as Clarkson won by double figures at home but lost by 10-plus on the road. Clarkson is 27-20 versus the Tigers.

Key Stats for Clarkson (5-7, 1-5 Liberty League): The Golden Knights’ offense struggled over the weekend, compiling fewer points against Rensselaer and Ithaca than they did against Buffalo State on Tuesday. The team made its most 3-pointers in a game this season on January 6th (11), but the team made just four of its 25 attempts from long range over the weekend. Freshman Bella Doyle posted back-to-back double-doubles against Buffalo State and Rensselaer, averaging 16.0 points and 13.0 rebounds over those two games. She is second in the conference with 8.8 rebounds per game. Doyle also posted more blocked shots last week (six) than she had in the previous nine games combined (five).

Key Stats for William Smith (5-9, 3-4 Liberty League): The Herons have committed 56 more turnovers than their opponents this season and have had their troubles from the 3-point line (23.7%), but the team gets to the free throw line regularly, averaging 16 free throws per game. Brooke Jarvis leads the team in scoring at 14.0 points per game and also kicks in 7.4 rebounds per game, and she produced a 19-point, 19-rebound effort in her last outing. Lauren Devaney has five double-doubles this season, with three coming in her last five conference contests. She ranks third in the league in rebounding at 8.8 per contest, just a decimal point behind Clarkson’s Bella Doyle .