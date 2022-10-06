CU Volleyball Preview – vs. William Smith/RIT (10-7/8)

On Friday night at least one five-game winning streak will have to come to an end as the Clarkson University Volleyball team faces Liberty League newcomer William Smith College and then takes on RIT on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Gymnasium.

The Series: This is William Smith’s first year of volleyball in decades, but the Herons have won the previous two matchups, both of which took place before Clarkson head Coach Carol Munger had barely left middle school. RIT is the only team the Knights have failed to beat in the past few years, as the Tigers have won four straight against Clarkson, edging ahead in the all-time series (27-20).

Key Stats for Clarkson (8-7, 3-0 Liberty League): The Golden Knights are on a five-match winning streak which includes three straight against conference foes, and Friday’s match may very well have key postseason implications down the road. Kristin Werdine the most recent Liberty League Performer of the Week, is averaging 2.98 kills, 2.76 digs, and 0.75 aces per set, with the latter figure ranking as the best in the conference. Allyson Treichel is hitting .390 over the course of Clarkson’s five-game winning streak, striking 39 kills against just seven errors in 82 attempts. Isabelle Crow is averaging 8.53 assists per set, and her service game has been excellent as of late, producing 18 aces in the last 16 sets.

Key Stats for William Smith (8-3, 1-0 Liberty League): The Herons have wasted little time becoming one of the top teams in the Liberty League thanks to a strong first-year class and several transfers. Malya Sayre leads the team with 3.05 Kills per set and is followed closely by Hope Von Dohlen at 2.74 Kills per set. Elizaveta Telepova is the most efficient of the team’s offensive options, hitting at a .240 rate and still getting 2.50 kills per set. Elaina Wamhoff runs the offense with 8.95 assists per set and is also tough from the service line with 0.53 aces per set. Cydney Fernandez and Ariana Angus are the top players in the back row, averaging 2.70 and 2.45 digs per set, respectively.