CU Volleyball Preview – vs. Skidmore/Bates/Potsdam (10/21-22)

From here out, the regular-season for the Clarkson University Volleyball team will be played on its home court as the Golden Knights begin a five-match stretch at Alumni Gymnasium, starting with Skidmore College on Friday evening and then Bates College and SUNY Potsdam on Saturday.

The Series: Two of Clarkson’s three opponents are regulars on the schedule, while the Knights have never faced Bates College. Versus Skidmore, Clarkson is 23-29 all-time, but the Squad has won 13 straight dating back to the 2012 Liberty League Championship match. The Green and Gold are also sub .500 against SUNY Potsdam at 47-56, but Clarkson has won 25 straight matches dating back to the last meeting of 2006.

Key Stats for Clarkson (11-9, 6-0 Liberty League): The Golden Knights have stepped up their offense in league games this season, as the team is .286 in conference matchups with nearly 13 kills per set. Kristin Werdine has the highest Kills per set (3.40 kps) in league games, but Allyson Treichel (.370) and Sara Galante (.309) have been the most efficient while also averaging more than 2.50 kills per game. Overall, Werdine (2.99 kps), Treichel (2.54 kps) and Galante (2.35 kps) have done the most damage on offense. Defensively, the Knights have remained solid, with Emma Baxter producing 4.30 digs per set, and the Clarkson service game has kept opponents on their heels with just an .878 reception percentage, and that number dips all the way to .836 in league matches.

Key Stats for Skidmore (7-12, 2-4 Liberty League): The Thoroughbreds are in a battle for one of the playoff spots and will almost certainly start on the road if they make the conference tournament. The last two spots in the league have four teams within a half game of each other with only a handful of conference games remaining. Skidmore has shuffled its lineup through most of the year, with only three players having competed in two-thirds of the team’s total sets. Chelsea Winegar is the only player to have competed in all 17 matches, and she averages 2.33 kills and 2.41 digs per set. Jo Blanco has 2.58 kills, 2.53 digs, and 0.46 blocks per set, but her success rate on attacks is at just .115. Grace Aronson, this past week’s Liberty League Performer of the Week, is averaging 2.40 Kills per set in 13 matches (30 total sets).

Key Stats for Bates (5-12): The Bobcats have played a tough schedule to get their five wins, including losses against four nationally-ranked teams. Bates spreads the offense around as Alyssa Lowther owns the highest Kills per set number (2.33 kps). Emma Eide possesses the highest hitting percentage on the team at .250 with 1.00 kills per set, but her swings are fairly infrequent as she is the squad’s setter, averaging 5.91 assists per set in that role. Julia Neumann also kicks in 1.30 kills and 0.50 blocks per set, while Ellie Asada chips in 3.80 digs per set.