CU Volleyball Preview – vs. Lasell/Middlebury/Stevens (9/9-10)

The home-opening tournament for the Clarkson University Volleyball team is a bit of a Reunion from last year’s NCAA Regional, as the Golden Knights will host Middlebury College and Stevens Institute of Technology, as well as Lasell College and Nazareth College over the weekend at Alumni Gymnasium.

Live Stats

Live Video

Schedule:

Friday, September 9th

Lasell vs. Clarkson – 4:00 p.m

Middlebury vs. Clarkson – 6:00 p.m

Saturday, September 10th

Middlebury vs. Stevens – 12:00 p.m

Stevens vs. Clarkson – 2:00 p.m

Nazareth vs. Middlebury – 4:00 p.m

The Series: Clarkson has faced Lasell just once, defeating the Lasers in three sets back in 2015. The Knights lost to Middlebury a year ago in four sets, the first time the Knights have dropped a decision to the Panthers in six all-time matchups. Clarkson beat Stevens in four sets in 2021, and the Green and Gold have won six of 10 all-time meetings.

Key Stats for Clarkson (2-1): Senior Kristin Werdine posted a career-best 23 kills against Middlebury last year and Classmate Emma Baxter was one short of her career-high in digs with 39 against the Panthers. Werdine currently leads the team in kills per set (2.80) and is third in digs per set (3.00), and her 1.20 aces per set lead the Liberty League through the first weekend. Baxter also tops the conference leaderboard so far with 4.08 digs per set. Senior Isabelle Crow ran the offense to the tune of 7.17 assists per set last weekend, while a sophomore Allyson Treichel had 2.33 kills and 0.67 blocks per set with a .286 hitting percentage over the first three matches.

Key Stats for Lasell (2-2): McKenna McCool leads the team with 2.43 kills and 1.14 aces per set through four matches, as the Lasers have recorded 45 aces overall so far (3.21 aces per set). Sabine Milton has chipped in 1.60 Kills per set as well. Saige Cambonga-Meyers and Sydney Katz split the setting duties, with the former also averaging 2.43 digs per set, which is second on the team behind Maddie Caro (3.21 digs per set). Juliana Medini already has 17 total blocks, including five solo efforts for 1.21 blocks per set.

Key Stats for Middlebury (1-0): The Panthers won their first match of the season a few days ago after posting 21 wins in 27 matches last year and advancing to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament, a regional Hosted by Stevens in 2021. Katie Kraczkowsky had 10 kills in that first match and averaged 0.49 aces per set a year ago. Several other top Middlebury players are back as well, including setter Gabbie O’Toole (9.63 assists per set in 2021), Kelly Ferrero (4.72 digs per set) and Lucy Ambach (0.6 blocks per set).