CU Volleyball Preview – vs. Elmhurst/#9 Hope/#7 Northwestern/#5 Calvin

Facing its biggest challenge of the season and also in several years, the Clarkson University Volleyball team heads to Michigan for four matches this weekend, taking on three teams ranked in the top 10 in the country.

Hope Volleyball Tournament Page

The Series: The Golden Knights have faced three of the four scheduled teams this weekend in previous campaigns, with all the matches occurring in the last decade. Clarkson is 0-3 all-time against Elmhurst College, 0-4 against host Hope College, and 0-3 versus Calvin College, taking all three to five sets on at least one occasion. The other opponent, University of Northwestern (MN), has never faced Clarkson.

Key Stats for Clarkson (3-3): For the past years, the Golden Knights have been regulars in the national rankings in digs per set, and the early returns in 2022 have proven no different. Clarkson’s defense ranks 28th nationally with 17.96 digs per set, led by senior libero Emma Baxter’s 4.83 digs per set, which leads the Liberty League. Classmates Isabelle Crow and Kristin Werdine are also above three digs per set. Crow runs the offense with 8.65 assists per set, while Werdine easily leads the conference in aces per set (1.19 aps), a number that ranks her 12th in the nation. Werdine is also second in Kills per set (2.52 kps), trailing only sophomore Allyson Treichel (2.87 kps).

Key Stats for Elmhurst (2-3): The only non-ranked team among the four opponents this weekend, the Blue Jays are nevertheless formidable, as they have frequently been ranked in the top 25 over the last decade and are two-time NCAA Division III National Champions (1983, 1985). Jada Wiley leads the team with 2.75 kills per set while also ranking second with 3.31 digs per set, narrowly trailing Payton Ceh (3.53 dps). Elise Rossing and Lacey Kaiser are also above 2.25 kills per set, while Erin Murray averages 5.38 assists and 1.88 digs per set.

Key Stats for Hope College (7-1): Ranked ninth in the country, the Flying Dutch last won the national title in 2014 and are frequent challengers for the crown. The team ranks in the top 50 nationally in hitting percentage and has numerous options on offense thanks to setter Lauren Lee, who is fourth in the country in assists per set (10.69). Annie Lockett (3.86 Kills per set), Emma Post (2.38 kps), Allison DeWeerd (2.38 kps), and Charlotte Brecht (2.28 kps) are frequent targets on offense. DeWeerd and Brecht combine for close to two blocks per set as well.

Key Stats for Northwestern (8-0): The Eagles, ranked seventh in the country, have lost only one set in 2022, which includes three-set sweeps of nationally-ranked Bethel and Gustavas Adolphus. The team leads all of Division III in hitting percentage (.316) while also ranking third in blocks per set (2.70 bps). Kiera Brown is second in the country in blocks (1.64 bps) and Marley Aune is hitting a robust .404. Abby Glanzer gets the most kills at 3.74 kills per set while still hitting .285. Libero Marylyn Schroyer is fifth in the country in digs per set (6.27).