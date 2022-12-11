CU must follow through on football investments carefully

For the second time this season, the Buffs have managed a win. After a tumultuous 1-11 fall, CU has somehow succeeded in hiring one of the biggest names in college football: Deion Sanders. The hiring is a massive first step towards the thorough program Transformation that fans have been begging for for years. The question, though, is whether the school is willing to back up Prime Time with real commitment. It is one thing to declare ambition, it is another to do the work of following through.

And make no mistake, Sanders is a declaration of ambition. He would be a coup for any Power 5 school, and ESPN.com says he Interviewed with several. But for a school that has, in the eyes of many dedicated fans, put football on the back burner for the past two decades (an 89-152 record since the 2003 season looms large), making such an emphatic statement hire implies a complete and total overhaul of CU’s football culture.

And it all starts with Sanders’ name. Prime Time’s success at Jackson State was unequivocal, with his Tigers going 23-2 in their last 25 games. But it was his ability to recruit that was always the biggest story. On signing day last year, Sanders managed to flip the No. 1 Recruit in the country, Travis Hunter, from Florida State to comparably tiny Jackson State.

Sanders’ ties to Texas have also been touted as a potential recruiting link to a talent-rich market. And, more generally, his stature as a Hall-of-Famer with connections to the NFL will likely serve as a valuable tool to entice young stars. Prime Time is the real deal, and serious Athletes with aspirations to go pro will see Proximity to him for what it is — a leg up.

Off the field, and in the stands, Sanders will also be a major boon to CU. One embarrassment for the program has been lackluster attendance from students, and the correspondingly empty student section at Folsom Field. Sanders’ status as a Legend will sell tickets.

Still, there is only so much that a coach can do. In the hypercompetitive world of NCAA football, winning on the field requires buy-in from the entire program. So the question becomes, how far is CU willing to go to return the Buffs to winning ways?

Financially speaking, CU appears to be all in. Over five years, Sanders will earn $29.5 million in base and Supplemental salary, and incentives could raise that a whole lot higher. The school has also committed $5 million for Prime Time to use in assembling his coaching staff. Pair all of that with the $170 million CU spent a few years ago on overhauling its Athletic facilities, and money no longer seems like a perceived barrier to success.

Scholastically speaking, though, CU’s status as an academically elite school is still raising questions.

This is Tricky ground. Many athletes are excellent students. And many students are excellent athletes. But over the years one of the main criticisms leveled at CU’s running of its football program has been that the school’s rigorous expectations have prevented it from recruiting the level of footballers needed to compete in the Pac-12.

Ever since the NCAA changed its rules to allow players the opportunity to gain immediate eligibility after their first transfer, the Buffs have struggled to compete. The reasons for CU’s failings in the transfer portal are wide-ranging, but since 2020 CU has brought in only 10 players via the transfer portal. In the Pac-12, only Stanford (one) and California (eight) have acquired fewer, according to 247Sports.com. Pair that with CU’s record of coming either 11th or last 10 times in the Pac-12 since 2011, and the recruitment problem is clear.

Some of it comes down to the degrees on offer at CU. For various reasons, student-athletes tend to seek degrees in integrated studies or physical education, two paths CU doesn’t offer. A telling anecdote recounted is Buffaloeswire noted that “CU coaches submitted a list of 11 wide receiver transfer candidates for academic Appraisal this past offseason, only four came back with approval for CU with permission to recruit.”

But Landing Sanders almost seemed an implicit declaration of the intent to change CU’s standards.

At Sanders’ news conference, Chancellor Phil DiStefano announced that the school was working to “give coach, and all of his student-athletes, the tools they need to succeed.” (Would Sanders have signed on if it were to be any other way?)

DiStefano continued: “In conjunction with our Faculty partners, we are updating some of our transfer-credit review processes with a program that seeks to enhance … for all prospective transfer students — students and student-athletes — Expedited assessments of transfer ability and academic credits from other institutions to be accepted at CU-Boulder.”

The details of these updates remain vague, but it is imperative that CU tread carefully in its pursuit of football relevance — and potential glory.

Having a winning football team that can pack stadiums and deliver exciting games would be a boon to any school. Not only can success on the football field provide financial incentives, but it can drive school pride and give prospective students a little extra incentive to enroll.

But, first and foremost, CU is an educational institution. And students pay tens of thousands of dollars for the privilege to earn a degree from such an esteemed university. Adding new degrees like integrated studies or physical education simply to make it easier to attract football recruits could be seen by some as impinging on the value of other more rigorous degrees. (What defines a “rigorous degree” and whether such a degree is more valuable than any other is a debate for another day.)

In our opinion, though, adding a physical education degree is unlikely to tarnish the legitimacy of a degree in Mathematics or political science. The danger lies in establishing an entrenched Hierarchy of priority that places Sporting success over scholastic Achievements and whole-person growth. Not every slope is a slippery one, but CU should tread carefully.

Lowering academic standards for football recruits would be a mistake, but providing them with more degree opportunities would be unlikely to harm CU’s scholarly reputation, and doing so might ultimately be necessary in the school’s quest to revive a dithering program. After all, CU has dumped hundreds of millions of dollars into its football program — don’t fans and students and alumni deserve to reap the fruits of that investment?

—Gary Garrison for the Editorial Board