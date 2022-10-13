CU Men’s Soccer Preview – vs. Vassar College/Bard College (10/14-15)

With its final conference home games coming this weekend, the Clarkson University Men’s Soccer team will celebrate its Seniors and grad students as the team takes on Vassar College and Bard College in some key Liberty League contests at Hantz Field.

Live Stats

Live Video

The Series: The Golden Knights face Vassar College on Friday, a team that has won 11 of 21 all-time meetings (along with four ties), but has outscored Clarkson just 33-27 in those contests. Last year’s game was decided by a goal at the 88:00 mark as the teams barely avoided overtime (1-0). The Green and Gold are 9-1 in 10 games against Bard College, including a 2-1 win in 2021. Clarkson’s goals came within a 20-second span, as James Nicholas and Nolan Grady Assisted is a Mack Walton goal and then Bobby Guilfoyle tallied almost immediately after the ensuing kickoff.

Key Stats for Clarkson (7-2-2, 1-2-2 Liberty League): The Golden Knights continue to be one of the stingiest defenses in the country, having allowed just three goals in 11 contests. However, all three of those goals have come against league opponents, resulting in two 1-0 defeats versus Skidmore and Hobart as well as a 1-1 tie against St. Lawrence. In 11 games, the Knights have allowed just 36 shots on goal and have produced eight shutouts.

Key Stats for Vassar (7-3-1, 3-0-1 Liberty League): The Brewers have outscored opponents 22-8, and that margin is 9-2 in league contests. Owen Fauth is tied for fourth in the conference in goals scored with six and has 14 points overall, while Duncan Keker, who scored the game-winner for the Brewers last year against the Knights, has added five goals. Danny Berry also has five points with two goals and an assist, but more impressively has yet to leave the pitch, playing a full 990 minutes. Eric Wnorowski ranks among the league leaders in most goalkeeping categories, posting a 0.746 goals against average and .805 save percentage with four shutouts.