CU Men’s Basketball Preview – vs. Vassar/Bard (1/6-7)

The final stretch of 15 conference games begins for the Clarkson University Men’s Basketball team this weekend as the Golden Knights will host Vassar College and Bard College in Liberty League action at Alumni Gymnasium.

Live Stats

Live Video

The Series: Clarkson is 25-17 all-time against Friday’s opponent, Vassar College, but the Brewers have won three of the last four, including a sweep in 2021-22 as the two games were decided by a total of 10 points. The Golden Knights are 16-4 against Bard, with the two teams splitting last season.

Key Stats for Clarkson (5-5, 2-1 Liberty League): Senior Blake Gearhart Ranks second on the team in scoring with 12.0 points per game, and he is second in the conference in assists per contest at 3.9 per game. Gearhart was a standout against Vassar last year, posting 19 points in each game against the Brewers. Classmate Ryan Miles-Ferguson Ranks fifth in the league in scoring at 16.5 points per contest, and sophomore Garrett Delaney is second in the league in 3-point field goal percentage at 47.9% and is sixth in the league in makes from beyond the arc with 2.3 per contest, despite playing only 15.8 minutes per game.

Key Stats for Vassar (6-4, 2-1 Liberty League): Avni Mustafaj is just a few decimal points behind Ryan Miles-Ferguson in scoring average, producing 16.2 points per game, thanks in large part to two breakout games where he scored 36 and 30 points, respectively. Mustafaj is the only player scoring in double figures for the Brewers, but they also get 9.9 ppg from Kevin McAuliffe, who is shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc with 26 makes. Jack Rothenberg also chips in 8.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game, with the latter figure putting him fifth in the conference, while Zach Johnson is averaging 8.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game since his return, as those numbers come over the last five contests.