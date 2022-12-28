CU Men’s Basketball Preview – vs. Ohio Northern/Wisconsin-Superior (12/29-30)
Live Video
The Series: Clarkson will face Ohio Northern on Thursday at 7:00 pm and then follows up with a contest against Wisconsin-Superior on Friday, also at 7:00 pm. This will be the first meeting for Clarkson against both teams.
Key Stats for Clarkson (5-3): The Golden Knights won two of their first three Liberty League contests and then beat NVU-Lyndon on December 11th, closing out the first semester’s games. Jack Dalgety probably would have preferred another run of games during Finals week, as the sophomore averaged 19.0 points and 9.3 rebounds per game over Clarkson’s three-game winning streak, shooting an impressive 13-for-21 from beyond the 3-point arc in that stretch. Senior Ryan Miles-Ferguson is off to a strong start, shooting 50.5% from the field, 44.4% from beyond the 3-point arc, and 80.0% from the free throw line, helping him average 17.0 points per contest. Classmate Blake Gearhart is providing his usual steady overall production with 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.0 steals per game.
Key Stats for Ohio Northern (4-5): The only spot on the stat sheet where the Polar Bears seem to struggle is on turnover margin, as Ohio Northern has a deficit of 22 total turnovers (minus-2.44 tpg). Four players are close to double figures in scoring with two surpassing the figure. CJ Napier averages 14.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while Landen Long produces 11.7 points per contest, thanks to a team-best 10 3-point field goals. Will Miller and Adam Scott are also just short of scoring in double digits, with Miller at 9.8 points per game and Scott averaging 9.7 points per contest.
Key Stats for Wisconsin-Superior (3-6): The Yellowjackets are active on defense, having forced at least 13 turnovers in every game this year and posting 10 or more steals in seven of their nine contests. The team is also solid from beyond the 3-point arc, shooting 37.6% as a team, and also boasts a plus-4.5 turnovers per game figure. The Yellowjackets do struggle on the boards somewhat, as teams have outrebounded Superior by a margin of 5.5 per game. Center Josef Fahrenholtz leads the team with 16.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, shooting from both the inside and outside, while Reid Johnson is the team’s top performer from deep, shooting 29-for-63 (46.0%) from the arc. Johnson is averaging 14.3 points per game on the season, but has upped his average recently by producing 18.4 points per game over the last five contests.