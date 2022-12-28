CU Men’s Basketball Preview – vs. Ohio Northern/Wisconsin-Superior (12/29-30)

It has been nearly three weeks since the Clarkson University Men’s Basketball team played, but the Golden Knights are looking to continue their recent roll of victories as the team takes on two new foes in Florida this Thursday and Friday.

The Series: Clarkson will face Ohio Northern on Thursday at 7:00 pm and then follows up with a contest against Wisconsin-Superior on Friday, also at 7:00 pm. This will be the first meeting for Clarkson against both teams.

Key Stats for Clarkson (5-3): The Golden Knights won two of their first three Liberty League contests and then beat NVU-Lyndon on December 11th, closing out the first semester’s games. Jack Dalgety probably would have preferred another run of games during Finals week, as the sophomore averaged 19.0 points and 9.3 rebounds per game over Clarkson’s three-game winning streak, shooting an impressive 13-for-21 from beyond the 3-point arc in that stretch. Senior Ryan Miles-Ferguson is off to a strong start, shooting 50.5% from the field, 44.4% from beyond the 3-point arc, and 80.0% from the free throw line, helping him average 17.0 points per contest. Classmate Blake Gearhart is providing his usual steady overall production with 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.0 steals per game.

Key Stats for Ohio Northern (4-5): The only spot on the stat sheet where the Polar Bears seem to struggle is on turnover margin, as Ohio Northern has a deficit of 22 total turnovers (minus-2.44 tpg). Four players are close to double figures in scoring with two surpassing the figure. CJ Napier averages 14.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while Landen Long produces 11.7 points per contest, thanks to a team-best 10 3-point field goals. Will Miller and Adam Scott are also just short of scoring in double digits, with Miller at 9.8 points per game and Scott averaging 9.7 points per contest.