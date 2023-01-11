CU Men’s Basketball Preview – at Rensselaer/Ithaca (1/13-14)
The Series: The Golden Knights have lost six straight to Rensselaer and are 36-80-1 all-time against the Engineers. Clarkson is 19-64 in its matchup against the Bombers, but the two teams split the season series in 2021-22.
Key Stats for Clarkson (5-7, 2-3 Liberty League): The Golden Knights began the conference slate with a 2-1 mark, but the team has lost four straight, including a pair of games decided by a combined five points this past weekend. Junior Garrett Delaney Ranks third on the team in scoring (9.7 points per game) despite playing comparatively limited minutes. He gets a significant portion of his tallies from beyond the 3-point arc, as Delaney is fourth in the conference in 3-point field goals made with 29 and Ranks first in the Liberty League in 3-point field goal percentage (48.3%) . Delaney is just short of qualifying for the national leaders, but his percentage would rank in the top 20 in the country with just a few additional makes.
Key Stats for Rensselaer (10-2, 4-1 Liberty League): The Engineers slipped in the latest d3hoops.com poll and are now ranked 25th in the country after a loss this past weekend. Rensselaer is one of the top defensive teams in the nation, allowing only 58.25 points per game (seventh nationally). The forces turnovers but also keeps teams unsettled while shooting, allowing just a 38.35 shooting percentage from the floor overall (21st nationally) and a 28.0% success rate from beyond the 3-point arc (31st nationally). Jonny Angbazo leads the team in scoring at 13.9 points per game, and Dom Black is averaging 11.8 points per contest on 55.7% shooting from the floor.
Key Stats for Ithaca (8-4, 4-1 Liberty League): The Bombers are even in most categories with their opponents, but the team has committed 27 fewer turnovers (2.25 per game) this season, allowing for just enough space to pick up wins. Luka Radovich, Logan Wendell, and Zach Warech have each knocked down at least 20 3-point field goals this season, with Radovich leading the team with 28 and an 18.8 points per game scoring average. Wendell also chips in 15.1 points per contest, while George Sikoryak averages 8.3 points and 2.8 assists per contest.