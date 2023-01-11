CU Men’s Basketball Preview – at Rensselaer/Ithaca (1/13-14)

Two narrow losses at home have the Clarkson University Men’s Basketball team seeking a win in the New Year, as the Golden Knights travel to take on Rensselaer and Ithaca this weekend.

Live Stats (Rensselaer)

Live Video (Rensselaer)

Live Stats (Ithaca)

Live Video (Ithaca)

The Series: The Golden Knights have lost six straight to Rensselaer and are 36-80-1 all-time against the Engineers. Clarkson is 19-64 in its matchup against the Bombers, but the two teams split the season series in 2021-22.

Key Stats for Clarkson (5-7, 2-3 Liberty League) : The Golden Knights began the conference slate with a 2-1 mark, but the team has lost four straight, including a pair of games decided by a combined five points this past weekend. Junior Garrett Delaney Ranks third on the team in scoring (9.7 points per game) despite playing comparatively limited minutes. He gets a significant portion of his tallies from beyond the 3-point arc, as Delaney is fourth in the conference in 3-point field goals made with 29 and Ranks first in the Liberty League in 3-point field goal percentage (48.3%) . Delaney is just short of qualifying for the national leaders, but his percentage would rank in the top 20 in the country with just a few additional makes.

Key Stats for Rensselaer (10-2, 4-1 Liberty League): The Engineers slipped in the latest d3hoops.com poll and are now ranked 25th in the country after a loss this past weekend. Rensselaer is one of the top defensive teams in the nation, allowing only 58.25 points per game (seventh nationally). The forces turnovers but also keeps teams unsettled while shooting, allowing just a 38.35 shooting percentage from the floor overall (21st nationally) and a 28.0% success rate from beyond the 3-point arc (31st nationally). Jonny Angbazo leads the team in scoring at 13.9 points per game, and Dom Black is averaging 11.8 points per contest on 55.7% shooting from the floor.