CU Men’s Basketball Preview – at Bard/Vassar (1/27-28)

A lengthy run of long road trips will soon be coming to an end, but first the Clarkson University Men’s Basketball team has to travel to take on Bard College and Vassar College this weekend.

Live Stats at Bard

Live Video at Bard

Live Stats at Vassar

Live Video at Vassar

The Series: The first time that the Golden Knights faced either Bard or Vassar, the team came up empty at home. Clarkson lost in overtime against the Brewers and then came up short in regulation versus Bard, as both teams were decided by three points or less.

Key Stats for Clarkson (5-11, 2-7 Liberty League): Junior Garrett Delaney Ranks third on the team in scoring at 9.3 points per game, but his scoring comes in bunches. Delaney leads the conference in 3-point field goal percentage at 49.3%, with the next Qualifying shooter eight percentage points less at 41.3%. Just a handful of makes short of Qualifying nationally, Delaney’s percentage would be eighth in the country, as only six shooters with 45 or more makes are at 50 percent or better. Ryan Miles-Ferguson leads the team in scoring at 16.0 points per contest and Blake Gearhart is averaging 11.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game, with the latter figure ranking second in the conference.

Key Stats for Bard (6-11, 3-7 Liberty League): The Raptors utilize volume over percentages to take down opponents, having shot 462 3-pointers compared to the opponents’ 318 long-range shots. The team is shooting just 39.2% overall and allowing opponents 47.5%, but the difference in 3-pointers can change the outcome, as when opponents shoot 45% or better, Bard is 1-10, but the Raptors are 5-1 when holding teams to less than 45% from the floor. Elliot Harris (33), Calvin Mader-Clark (30), Tyler Bruns (29), and Greg Farrow (23) have combined for 115 3-pointers, with Mader-Clark Burying four in his first game against the Golden Knights this year . Bruns leads the team in scoring at 13.7 points per contest.