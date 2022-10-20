CU GOLF: Wednesday Buffalo Bits

BOULDER — Mid-week musings about the University of Colorado men’s golf team:

McDermott Finalist For Ben Hogan Player of the Month Honor

University of Colorado sophomore Dylan McDermott is one of three Finalists for the Ben Hogan Award’s September Golfer of the Month honor, the award committee announced Wednesday.

McDermott, from Granite Bay, Calif., leads the team in stroke average with a 69.67 mark, with five top 16 finishes, three of which were top 10 efforts in September. The highlight was a win at the Fighting Irish Classic where he set a school record with a 54-hole score of 200 (-10). McDermott also took ninth at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invite (213, -3) and tied for 10th at the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate (213, -3). For the month, he owned a 69.56 scoring average, with seven subpar rounds (four in the 60s), on even and just one over par (a 1-over 73).

The other two Finalists are Alabama’s Canon Claycomb and Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen, who was the Pac-12 Conference’s September player of the month. Vote here: https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1582782712015818756 (click like).

The Ben Hogan Award’s monthly Honor counts any college, amateur or professional event completed during the month. Fifteen total ballots are eligible to be cast, with 12 coming from members of the Ben Hogan Award committee and Friends of Golf and three social media fan ballots. Those votes are issued to the top vote getter on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, with the contests open through Friday at noon (CT). The Winner of the monthly award will be named Friday afternoon.

The Ben Hogan Award is given annually to the top men’s college golfer taking into account all Collegiate and Amateur competitions over the previous 12 months. The Ben Hogan Trophy was first issued by the Friends of Golf at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles in 1990. In 2002, the award moved to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, and revised its criteria to its current standard of honoring the outstanding Amateur and Collegiate golfer.

Hughes Paces Buffaloes At DU’s TPC Colorado Event

Three Buffaloes competed as individuals this week in the University of Denver’s TPC Colorado at Heron Lakes. Sophomore Jack Hughes led the CU threesome with a 4-over par 220 score (71-75-74), tying him for 16th on the most-challenging 8,001-yard, par 72 course, the longest ever played by any Buffaloes in a college event. He avoided big numbers for the most part, recording an eagle, 10 birdies, 28 pars, 14 bogeys and a double en route to his final total.

Freshman Robby Keilch tied for 40th with a 73-77-76—226 effort; after his second round score was inflated due to a quadruple bogey, he came in the final round with two eagles, the only player in the 74-man field to score a pair over the three days. He had six birdies, 28 pars, 12 bogeys and three doubles otherwise in tying Hughes for the most Eagles on the Buffs this fall with three.

Sophomore Frederik Eisenbeis carded a 75-74-78—227 that tied him for 42nd; he did not have a hole worse than bogey here, as he posted four birdies, 35 pars and 15 bogeys. The average score for the 222 rounds overall was 75.66, literally what Eisenbeis put into the books; Colorado State edged BYU for the team title.

As The Fall Season Winds Down, Some Records Within Reach



Heading into the final event of the fall season – Hawaii’s Kaanapali Classic Oct. 29-31 – a few team records are being flirted with. Justin Biwer set the school mark for the best average in the fall with a 70.07 last year, edging McDermott (71.33), who is ahead of Biwer (70.13) this fall. Both have tied the CU mark for most consecutive tournaments under par with five; Yannik Paul set that mark in 2017-18. Five is also the mark for the most in a row under or at par. Paul also owns the mark of most consecutive rounds of par or better with 11; McDermott heads to Hawai’i with 10; Biwer also has six straight subpar rounds, the school mark is 10 (Paul), followed by eight and then seven. Both Biwer and McDermott were under par in the Hawai’i event in 2021.

The team stroke average for the fall is 72.49 (87 rounds) in ’17-18; this year’s Squad is averaging 72.25 for 114 rounds.