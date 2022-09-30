CU Golf Preview – Liberty League Fall Classic (10/1-2)

Although a few teams won’t be present for the tournament, the Clarkson University Golf team will serve as hosts for the Liberty League Fall Classic as the Golden Knights will be joined by four other conference foes this weekend at the par-72, 6616- yard Potsdam Town & Country Club.

The Liberty League Fall Classic is a return to years past when the conference would host a portion of its league championship, or Qualifying rounds, for the Liberty League Championship. However, these rounds will not be a part of any conference Qualifying or scoring for the true Championships that occur in the spring.

Ten groups of three Golfers have tee times scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, with the first 18 holes on Saturday beginning at 11:00 am (last group off at 12:30) and starting on Sunday at 10:00 am (last group begins at 11:30 am).

The Team: Clarkson’s normal five will compete at the Liberty League Fall Classic, as the team’s scorers have been consistent for the past few weeks. Casey Ditzel will serve as the team’s number-one golfer and will be followed by Andrew Palmatier (2), Dale Turner (3), Zander Poole (4), and Brant Bomberger (5). Aaron Walsh will play as an individual outside of the team scoring. Over the course of three career competitive rounds at Potsdam Town & Country Club, Ditzel has a scoring average of 75, which is what he shot a few weeks ago at the Clarkson Invitational. The senior also currently ranks second on the team in scoring average at 78.63 per 18 holes, narrowly behind the sophomore Andrew Palmatier (78.38) and just ahead of Zander Poole (79.38).

The rest of the field:

Hobart College – Charlie Craig (1), Jack Murphy (2), Ben Swinarton (3), Jack Berube (4), Jake Romeny (5), Mark Hanlon (Individual).

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute – Joey Harrigan (1), Thomas Fraser (2), Matt Buckley (3), Jacob Lindsay (4), Rodrigo Muelas (5), Owen Himmer (Individual).

Skidmore College – Jack Walsh (1), Evan Forrest (2), Corey Carter (3), Colin Cusa (4), Sean Hurley (5), Isaac Slater (Individual).

St. Lawrence University – Jimmy King (1), Sam Lyman (2), Cooper Evans (3), Ben Scholes (4), Wesley Bevins (5), Aidan Daley (Individual).