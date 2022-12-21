CU Buffs wrap up non-conference with trip to Marquette – BuffZone

A humbling loss in the conference opener, followed by an easy, but not-so-sharp win in a non-conference game led the Colorado Women’s basketball team to look in the mirror a bit last weekend.

“We haven’t been consistent like we need to be and we had a real heart-to-heart a couple days ago,” CU head Coach JR Payne said. “After the Alcorn State game (on Friday), I just didn’t think we played very well. Coming off a loss to Utah (two days before), we should have been playing like our hair’s on fire, trying to Redeem ourselves and we did not play up to how we want to play.”

With the meat of the Pac-12 schedule around the corner, the Buffaloes (9-3, 0-1 Pac-12) have one more chance to find some rhythm. CU visits Marquette on Wednesday (11 a.m. MT, FloHoops.com).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button