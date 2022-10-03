CU Buffs Women’s soccer falls short at Washington – BuffZone

Twice in the past 10 days, the Colorado Women’s soccer team was denied results due to calls beyond the Buffaloes’ control.

On Sunday, it seemed the Washington Huskies were beyond the Buffs’ control.

CU’s recent struggles continued, as the Buffs wrapped up a two-game Pacific Northwest trip with a 4-1 loss at Washington. The Buffs (6-3-3) have posted just one win in their past six contests (1-3-2) and fell to 0-2-1 in the Pac-12 Conference.

Washington’s four goals matched the most by a CU opponent this season (a 4-2 loss at Michigan State on Sept. 11).

After settling for a 1-1 draw at No. 15 Washington State on a second-half goal by the Cougars that stood despite CU goalie Dani Hansen getting run over on the play, the Buffs never got on track in Seattle. Washington (8-1-2, 1-2) netted an early goal to take the lead and another late in the first half to hold a two-goal advantage at halftime.

Washington took the lead in the 10th minute off a goal from McKenzie Weinert off an assist from former CU player Kyla Ferry. An unassisted goal by UW’s Summer Yates in the 39th minute gave the Huskies a 2-0 halftime lead.

The Buffs’ comeback chances were all but dashed in the 69th minute when a goal from Kelsey Branson gave the Huskies a 3-0 lead.

CU got on the board, and avoided its first shutout loss of the season, on a goal by fifth-year senior Kayleigh Webb in the 80th minute off assists from Emerson Layne and Civana Kuhlmann. UW’s Cori Sullivan capped the scoring in the 83rd minute.

It was another busy game for Hansen, who made eight saves on Friday at WSU and was forced to make five saves against the Huskies, her former team. After bursting out of the gate as one of the top scoring teams in the nation, CU managed just four shots on goal at UW after producing only two at Washington State.

CU returns home for a two-game set that begins on Thursday against Oregon State (3 p.m., Pac-12 Networks) and continues on Sunday, Oct. 9, against Oregon.

Washington 4, Colorado 1

CU 0 1 — 1

UW 2 2 — 4

Goals — Washington: Weinert (Ferry), 10th minute; Yates, 39th minute; Branson, 69th minute; Sullivan (Holmes, Branson), 83rd minute. Colorado: Webb (Layne, Kuhlmann), 81st minute.

Goalies (Min.-goals allowed-saves) — Colorado: Hansen (90-4-5); Washington: Sekany (90-1-3).