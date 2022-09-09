CU Buffs Women’s basketball reveals new white uniform

Look good, play good usually rings true in college athletics. Just a few weeks after the CU Events Center was given a court makeover, the Colorado Women’s basketball team unveiled a fresh home uniform to boot.

We got our first look at the new all-white uniforms on Wednesday when the team’s official Twitter account released a video that began with Jaylyn Sherrod, Kindyll Wetta and Quay Miller showing off the “icy” jerseys in what appeared to be an Events Center freezer .

My first impression is that they are indeed icy. The all-black lettering makes the white pop even more and you can’t go wrong with the mountains on the shorts.

Have a look:

The uniform reveal was the beginning of what has been a busy couple of days for JR Payne’s team. On Thursday morning, we learned that sophomore walk-on Sophie Gerber was awarded a scholarship, and her hearing the news from Payne is a must-watch video.

Also on Thursday, the Pac-12’s Weekly pairings for the 2022-23 season were released with Colorado’s first conference date set for Dec. 14 at Utah. After a trip to the Washington schools from Dec. 29-Jan. 2, Utah comes to Boulder the following weekend.

