CU Buffs Women’s basketball places walk-on Sophie Gerber on Scholarship – BuffZone

CU Buffs Women's basketball places walk-on Sophie Gerber on Scholarship

At the conclusion of last season, Colorado Women’s basketball walk-on Sophie Gerber put her name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Despite enjoying her time at CU, Gerber was looking for a better opportunity to play. In the end, her heart led her back to Boulder.

On Thursday, Gerber was rewarded for all of her hard work with the Buffaloes as she was placed on a full scholarship. A 6-foot sophomore guard from Scottsdale, Ariz., Gerber has appeared in seven games with the Buffs.

