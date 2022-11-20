CU Buffs slow Michael Penix Jr., but not Washington ground game – BuffZone

SEATTLE – Colorado went into Saturday night hoping to minimize the threat of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

In that regard, the Buffaloes were successful. Well, sort of.

Penix, the national leader in passing yards, didn’t Shred the Buffs the way he’s done to other teams, but the Huskies still found a way to dominate in a 54-7 rout.

“The game plan that I wanted for us coming in was to try to keep No. 9 (Penix) off the field as much as humanly possible and we wanted to run the football – just kind of play to where we’re healthy as an offense, and then stop the run, obviously,” CU interim head Coach Mike Sanford said .

