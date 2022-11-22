CU Buffs players show support for Mike Sanford – BuffZone

University of Colorado Boulder's head coach, Mike Sanford, in the Oregon game in Pac-12 football on Nov. 5, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
University of Colorado Boulder’s head coach, Mike Sanford, in the Oregon game in Pac-12 football on Nov. 5, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

Throughout the seven weeks that he’s been the interim head coach of the Colorado football team, Mike Sanford has never publicly lobbied for the full-time job.

Some of his players, however, have expressed their desire for Sanford to remain at the head of the program.

Redshirt freshman outside linebacker Devin Grant posted on Twitter: “We need to keep Sanford and all of our coaches ! We have been through hell and back and we need a year with these concepts to master it!”

Junior guard Casey Roddick responded to a fan who graded coaching candidates (but not Sanford), with “A+ Sanford.”

