CU Buffs men’s basketball stunned by ASU in Pac-12 opener – BuffZone

BOULDER,CO:December 1:Colorado Buffaloes' J'Vonne Hadley looks for room against Arizona State in Pac-12 basketball on December 1, 2022.(Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)
The first 20 minutes might have been the best half of basketball Colorado has put together against a non-ranked team this season.

The next 20 minutes were more along the lines of how the Buffaloes have played against foes without a number before their name. And again it costs the Buffaloes dearly.

Arizona State’s Desmond Cambridge capped a stunning comeback by the Sun Devils by draining a 3-pointer with 2.9 seconds remaining, erasing a 15-point CU lead to hand the Buffs a 60-59 loss in the Pac-12 Conference opener on Thursday night at the CU Events Center.

Despite two wins against ranked foes this season, CU still has been unable to post consecutive wins through the first eight games of the season.

“This one stings, obviously,” CU head Coach Tad Boyle said. “We played well enough to win this game, but we didn’t. We didn’t go down the stretch. We didn’t in the second half. I felt like it should have been a 20-point game at halftime, minimum. It wasn’t. We continuously talk a lot about the same things. Not finishing. Turning the ball over. Not handling pressure. It’s been a common theme with this group. Not putting two halves together, whether it’s offensively or defensively.

“I thought we lost this game right out of the chute in the second half. Our guys who were starting that second half were not ready to play. Disappointing loss. Probably top five disappointing loss in my 13 years at Colorado.”

Colorado didn’t lead by 20 at the break, but did hold a 38-23 halftime lead and retained the 15-point advantage after an Ethan Wright 3-pointer a little less than six minutes into the second half. But on a bad night for the Buffaloes on the turnover front, repeated miscues allowed a Sun Devils team that didn’t shoot well and got crushed on the glass to have a chance down the stretch.

Following the Wright 3-pointer, ASU reeled off a 10-1 run, during which the Buffs committed six turnovers. CU’s lead remained at 12 points following a Tristan da Silva free throw with 6:07 to play, but ASU scored the next 13 points to take a 57-52 lead with 2:27 remaining.

