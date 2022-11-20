CU Buffs Hang on late to beat Air Force – BuffZone

The Colorado Women’s basketball team executed crunch time with ease on Saturday in a 71-63 win over Air Force.

Up two points with 1 minute, 2 seconds remaining, Quay Miller delivered a clutch layup, and Jaylyn Sherrod and Tayanna Jones each hit a pair of free throws in the final minute while holding the visiting Falcons scoreless.

Three days removed from an overtime loss to Texas Tech, the senior Jones wasn’t interested in a second straight narrow defeat.

