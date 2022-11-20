CU Buffs Hang on Late to Beat Air Force – Boulder Daily Camera

The Colorado Women’s basketball team executed crunch time with ease on Saturday in a 71-63 win over Air Force.

Up two points with 1 minute, 2 seconds remaining, Quay Miller delivered a clutch layup, and Jaylyn Sherrod and Tayanna Jones each hit a pair of free throws in the final minute while holding the visiting Falcons scoreless.

Three days removed from an overtime loss to Texas Tech, the senior Jones wasn’t interested in a second straight narrow defeat.

“(Losing to) Texas Tech, it made us mad a little bit,” said Jones, who pulled down a team-most nine rebounds off the bench. “We all as a collective just tried to finish the game. I know we kept saying ‘finish the game, finish the game.'”

The bounce-back win brings the Buffs to 4-1 on the young season and extends a streak of 28 consecutive nonconference victories at the CU Events Center. Head Coach JR Payne also secured her 199th career win and 98th leading the Buffs.

Air Force, which fell to 3-1, held a 29-25 halftime lead before Colorado answered by shooting 48% from the field in the final 20 minutes.

“I’m proud of how we responded in the second half,” Payne said. “I thought we picked up our tenacity and confidence and aggressiveness in the second half, which I think was the key to us being able to play better basketball.”

Coming into Saturday sixth in the country with 16.7 steals per game, the Falcons’ pesky defense made things difficult early for the Buffs ball-handlers. Air Force had 11 steals in the first half but had just two after the break, though, marking another example of Colorado’s ability to make adjustments.

“We just settled down,” said sophomore guard Kindyll Wetta. “They do a really good job of pressuring everywhere, the wings, the ball, and that really sped us up in the first half.”

Wetta shot a perfect 4-for-4 from the field and 7-of-7 from the stripe to finish with a career-high 15 points. A member of last year’s All-Pac-12 Defense team, she still gave credit to Colorado’s performance on that side of the ball.

“It starts with defense,” Wetta said. “When we’re playing up top in the zone together, we put an enormous amount of pressure. I think we feed off of each other’s energy and then the defense turns to offense.”

The Buffs held Air Force to 38% shooting on the afternoon while going 45% in their own right. Sherrod joined Wetta with a team-high 15 points while dishing out a season-best eight assists.

Colorado Returns to the road Friday to face another difficult nonconference opponent, No. 11 Tennessee.

“We’re super excited for that opportunity,” Payne said. “I’m actually from Tennessee and I have a lot of family there, but I’ve never been to Pat Summitt Court before, so very excited for that opportunity. We don’t know anything about them other than they’re probably pretty good. Coaches will dive into the Scout while these guys rest for a couple days.”

Colorado 71, Air Force 63

AIR FORCE (3-1)

Heath 8-13 0-0 16, Smith 5-14 2-2 15, Huntimer 4-5 1-1 12, Macmillan 4-9 2-2 12, Shelton 1-7 0-0 3, Britt 1-4 0 -0 3, Perry 1-9 0-0 2, McDonald 0-1 0-0 0, Adams 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 5-5 63.

COLORADO (4-1)

Sherrod 3-11 9-11 15, Miller 5-8 0-2 10, Formann 4-10 0-0 10, Sadler 3-5 2-2 9, Vonleh 1-1 0-0 2, Wetta 4-4 7 -7 15, Jones 3-7 2-4 9, Whittaker 0-0 1-2 1, Wynn 0-2 0-0 0, McLeod 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 21-28 71.

Air Force 14 16 16 18 — 63

Colorado 13 12 22 24 — 71

3-point goals – Air Force 10-31 (Smith 3-7, Huntimer 3-4, Heath 0-1, Macmillan 2-6, Shelton 1-5, Britt 1-3, Perry 0-5), Colorado 4-9 (Formann 2 -4, Miller 0-1, Sadler 1-1, Jones 1-1, Wynn 0-2). Rebounds – Air Force 33 (Macmillan, Shelton 6), Colorado 39 (Jones 9). Assists – Air Force 13 (Huntimer 6), Colorado 12 (Sherrod 8). Steals – Air Force 13 (Huntimer 6), Colorado 15 (Sherrod 7). total fouls – Air Force 21, Colorado 13. Fouled out – None.