CU Buffs football season review: Defense – BuffZone

There were certainly signs last offseason that the Colorado defense might have a tough time in 2022.

Of the 15 players who got at least 200 snaps of playing time on defense in 2021, three graduated, three transferred to other schools and one was kicked off the team in August.

Among that group, CU lost its best defensive lineman, best pass rusher, best linebacker, best safety and its two best cornerbacks.

There was, of course, preseason hope for the defense, as the Buffs believed they had exceptional young talent that could be just as good if not better than last year’s defense.

Two Quarters into this season, the Buffs (1-11, 1-8 Pac-12) actually looked better, dominating a TCU team that has since vaulted all the way to the No. 3 in the country. The Horned Frogs managed only 67 yards and zero offensive points in the first half of the season opener against Colorado.

It was downhill from there. TCU racked up 346 yards (261 of those on the ground) and 31 Offensive points in the second half, that night – and that type of performance became all too common for the Buffaloes’ defense.

CU finished last in the country, out of 131 teams, in scoring defense (allowing 44.5 points per game) and second-to-last in yards allowed (509.8 per game). The Buffs couldn’t stop the run (ranking 131st, 245.08 yards per game) or the pass (129th in opponent passer ranking, at 164.95).

It was one of the worst defenses in CU history, as the Buffs broke school records for total yards allowed (6,117) and average yards allowed (509.8). Only the 2012 team gave up more points (552) than the 534 yielded by this year’s squad.

After an awful five-game start, CU fired head Coach Karl Dorrell and defensive coordinator Chris Wilson. Under new Coordinator Gerald Chatman, the Buffs had their best day on defense in a 20-13 overtime win against California, but quickly went back to normal. CU gave up 41-plus points in 10 of the last 11 games and 54-plus in the last three.

There were a few individuals who played well and a few moments of success, but this was, ultimately, a season to forget about defense.

A review of the Buffs’ defense:

Defensive line: Prior to the season, this was considered the strength of the Buffs’ defense, and it was certainly the most experienced group. They never got comfortable with Wilson’s new scheme, however, and then had to adjust on the fly under Chatman’s revamped scheme. Tackle Jalen Sami had some good moments against the run. Terrance Lang and Na’im Rodman made some plays, as well. Overall, however, there weren’t many impactful plays up front and the opposition found it way too easy to run against the Buffs. Considering preseason expectations, this was arguably the most disappointing unit on the team. Grade: D-minus.

Outside linebackers/edge: With Seniors Chance Main, Jamar Montgomery and Guy Thomas, the Buffs had some talent. Even Robert Barnes played outside after the coaching change and Devin Grant flashed a bit. There simply wasn’t enough production and impact from this group, however. They combined for 2.0 sacks and 16.0 tackles for loss. Freshman Aubrey Smith was a bright spot in his limited playing time. Had the Buffs been Stronger up the middle the edge players might have had more of an impact. Grade: D.

Inside linebackers: West Virginia transfer Josh Chandler-Semedo was exceptional all season for the Buffs and may have been CU’s best all-around player. Next to him most of the season was fellow senior Quinn Perry, who had 77 tackles (one less than in 2021) and two TFLs. They led the team with nine third-down stops. Barnes, Marvin Ham and Mister Williams also got some playing time. It wasn’t a great year for the group, but Chandler-Semedo and Perry were two of CU’s best defenders. Grade: C.

Safety: Sophomore Trevor Woods shows signs of being a star with the Buffs – if he stays in Boulder. When he was healthy, he was fantastic, finishing second on the team with 84 tackles and second with five pass breakups. Senior Isaiah Lewis was having a solid season before a season-ending injury in the fourth game. Tyrin Taylor, Jeremy Mack and Jaylen Striker also got a lot of playing time at safety, but didn’t make impactful plays. Grade: C-minus.

Cornerbacks: After losing last year’s starters to the transfer portal, CU started over at corner. True sophomores Nikko Reed and Kaylin Moore started every game and they played well at times, but had some growing pains. Simeon Harris, Jason Oliver, Nigel Bethel Jr. and Joshua Wiggins got some playing time, as well. Harris did a solid job in a nickel role. Grade: C.

Punters: Before getting kicked off the team, true freshman Ashton Logan had a net average of just 34.4 yards per kick in his three games (40.59 Gross average). Walk-on Trent Carrizosa took over and had a great first game, but struggled throughout the season and wound up with similar numbers to Logan (40.8 gross, 36.5 net). Grade: D.

Overall: Having to learn a whole new defense Midway through the season and playing several young players is the only thing keeping the Buffs from a failing grade, but we’re being a bit generous in the holiday season. The defense was about as bad as it’s ever been at CU. Grade: D-minus minus.

Defensive MVP: ILB Josh Chandler-Semedo. After losing star Nate Landman to graduation, the Buffs had a big hole to fill. Chandler-Semedo did an exceptional job doing just that. The West Virginia transfer led the team in tackles (101), tackles for loss (13) and sacks (three). He also had an interception and a fumble recovery. Honorable mention: CB Nikko Reed.

Top newcomers: S Jeremy Mack. Clearly, Chandler-Semedo was the best of the newcomers, but to spread the Awards around, we’ll go with Mack. The junior college transfer was 11th on the team in snaps played, but fourth in tackles (46). Honorable mention: DE Chance Main.

Most improved: S Trevor Woods. Coming off the bench a year ago, he played only 139 snaps. This year, despite missing two games, he played 509 snaps and racked up 84 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception. Honorable mention: CB Kaylin Moore.

Best comeback: DL Tyas Martin. He once had a back injury that put his football future in jeopardy and as recently as this summer, there were questions about whether he would be ready to play. He wound up being a key member of the rotation up front, with 13 tackles in his 305 snaps played: Honorable mention: OLB Guy Thomas.