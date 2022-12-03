CU Buffs football season review: Defense – BuffZone

There were certainly signs last offseason that the Colorado defense might have a tough time in 2022.

Of the 15 players who got at least 200 snaps of playing time on defense in 2021, three graduated, three transferred to other schools and one was kicked off the team in August.

Among that group, CU lost its best defensive lineman, best pass rusher, best linebacker, best safety and its two best cornerbacks.

There was, of course, preseason hope for the defense, as the Buffs believed they had exceptional young talent that could be just as good if not better than last year’s defense.

Two Quarters into this season, the Buffs (1-11, 1-8 Pac-12) actually looked better, dominating a TCU team that has since vaulted all the way to the No. 3 in the country. The Horned Frogs managed only 67 yards and zero offensive points in the first half of the season opener against Colorado.

It was downhill from there. TCU racked up 346 yards (261 of those on the ground) and 31 Offensive points in the second half, that night – and that type of performance became all too common for the Buffaloes’ defense.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button