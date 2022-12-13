CU Buffs continue staff overhaul – BuffZone

Colorado’s overhaul of the football staff continued on Monday, as director of football sports performance Shannon Turley was let go, according to multiple BuffZone sources.

First-year head Coach Deion Sanders did not retain any of the 10 full-time Assistant coaches, quality control coaches or Graduate assistants from last year and he will also be going with a new strength and conditioning program.

Sanders, Hired on Dec. 4, was expected to retool the entire staff. During a meeting with players on the day he was hired, Sanders told them that “probably none” of the assistants would be retained. When asked if they would have the same strength staff, he said, “Probably not,” but added that a final decision had not been made at that time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button